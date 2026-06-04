South African Weather Service Forecasts Clear, Dry Weekend for Pretoria and Johannesburg

The South African Weather Service has forecast a clear and dry weekend for both Pretoria and Johannesburg, with temperatures ranging from lows of 6°C to highs of 20°C. Residents in both cities can expect clear skies and mild daytime temperatures as the weekend approaches.

Pretoria and Johannesburg can expect a mostly clear, dry weekend with temperatures ranging from lows of 6°C to highs of 20°C, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

The weather service expects a settled, dry weekend across Gauteng, with no rain expected in either Pretoria or Johannesburg from Friday through Sunday. After a Thursday marked by showers and thundershowers in Pretoria, residents in both cities can look forward to clear skies and mild daytime temperatures as the weekend approaches.

Pretoria is set for a chilly Friday, with the weather service recording a minimum temperature of 7°C and a maximum of only 17°C, the coolest day of the three-day period. The weather service shows conditions beginning partly cloudy, with humidity at 65% and a temperature of 9°C, clearing to mostly clear by 8am, with temperatures at 8°C. By the afternoon at 2pm, temperatures will have climbed to 16°C under mostly clear skies, before easing back to 12°C by 8pm.

Wind speeds remain consistent at 9.3 km/h throughout, coming from the west-southwest before shifting to a southwesterly direction by evening. In Johannesburg, Friday tells a slightly different story. The weather service forecasts a minimum of 6°C and a maximum of 14°C, notably cooler than Pretoria, with partly cloudy conditions persisting through much of the day.

Humidity will be higher than in Pretoria, reaching 65% at 2am and climbing to 75% by 8am, then dropping to 40% by 2pm and settling at 50% by 8pm. Temperatures will reach 7°C at both 2am and 8am before rising to 14°C in the afternoon and cooling to 10°C at night. Conditions are expected to transition to mostly clear only by 8pm.

In Pretoria, the maximum temperature will reach 20°C with a minimum of 7°C. Humidity drops further to 25%, and winds will shift from south-southwest early in the morning to west-northwest by the afternoon. By 8am, conditions shift to partly cloudy as the temperature drops to 10°C, before warming significantly to 20°C under mostly clear skies by 2pm.

By 8pm, the weather service expects clear skies with a temperature of 12°C. The city will record a minimum of 6°C and a maximum of 18°C, with humidity levels tracking similarly to Pretoria across the day, 45% at 2am, 40% at 8am, dropping to 25% by 2pm and settling at 35% by 8pm. Temperatures will be 18°C at 2am, cooling to 8°C by morning before climbing back to 18°C in the afternoon and dropping to 11°C by night.

Sunday rounds off the weekend on a quiet, dry note for both cities, with the weather service continuing to forecast mostly clear conditions and no rainfall. Pretoria will see a minimum of 7°C and a maximum of 20°C, with humidity at 45% in the morning and 30% by evening. Morning temperatures are expected at 11°C, rising to 13°C by evening, suggesting cloud cover may keep the full daytime peak suppressed.

In Johannesburg, Sunday will bring a minimum of 6°C and a maximum of 18°C, according to the weather service. Humidity will sit at 40% in the morning and ease to 30% by 8pm, with mostly clear conditions throughout both time slots. Sunrise is recorded at 6.50am with sunset at 5.23pm, moonrise at 11.39pm and moonset at 11.50am. As with the rest of the weekend, the weather service forecasts zero rainfall and a no chance of rain





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Pretoria Johannesburg South African Weather Service Clear Skies Dry Weekend Temperatures Humidity Wind Speeds

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