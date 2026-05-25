South African Weather Service Forecast for Tuesday, 26 May 2026

The South African Weather Service has released a forecast for Tuesday, 26 May 2026, predicting fine conditions with partly cloudy skies and cool to warm temperatures. The forecast includes details on weather conditions in different regions, including fog patches and cloud cover.

The South African Weather Service has forecast fine conditions for Tuesday , 26 May, partly cloudy skies and cool to warm conditions expected. It will be a fine and cool day, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Expect morning fog patches in the Lowveld and along the Escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm. It will be cloudy in the morning with fog patches except in the southwest; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cloudy skies are expected with fog along the coastal areas and in places over the interior in the morning.

Otherwise, it will be a fine and cold to cool day, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon





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South African Weather Service Tuesday 26 May 2026 Fine Conditions Partly Cloudy Skies Cool To Warm Temperatures Lowveld Escarpment Coastal Areas Interior Fog Patches

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