South African Weather Forecast for 17 June 2026: Cold Conditions Persist with Regional Showers and Fog

The South African Weather Service provides a detailed forecast for Wednesday, 17 June 2026, highlighting cold weather across most regions, morning fog, isolated showers, and a very high UV index. No severe warnings have been issued.

South African Weather Service forecasts for Wednesday, 17 June 2026 indicate no severe warnings across the country. The weather remains largely cold following the June 16 public holiday, with regional variations.

In the eastern parts, morning fog patches are expected, giving way to partly cloudy and cool to cold conditions, though warmer in the Lowveld. Isolated showers and rain are likely in eastern areas, particularly along the escarpment where drizzle may occur. Central interior regions will see morning fog in places, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, with warm temperatures in the Lowveld. Northwestern areas are forecast to be partly cloudy and cool to warm, accompanied by isolated showers and thundershowers.

Over the interior, morning fog patches are anticipated, while the western parts will experience fine weather. Coastal winds will be fresh to strong from the south or southeast along most coasts, moderate easterly to north-easterly along the south coast. The UVB sunburn index is rated very high, indicating strong solar radiation.

Cape Town faces a transition from fine conditions to potential showers later, with overall fine and cool to cold weather and morning and evening fog likely in the extreme south. Interior fog is possible elsewhere, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and rain in the east. Coastal winds trend light to moderate south-easterly in the north, becoming light and variable then north-easterly by late afternoon spreading northwards





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Weather Forecast South African Weather Service June 2026 Cold Conditions Fog Showers Thundershowers UV Index Coastal Winds Lowveld

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