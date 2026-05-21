South African Weather Forecast: Fog Patches and Rain

The weather forecast for South Africa provides updates on fog patches over various parts of the country, including the escarpment and western interior. Expect isolated showers and rain in the northeastern parts, while the southern parts are expected to have cloudy weather in the afternoon. Various regions may encounter isolated showers and thundershowers. Residents are advised to take precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Expect morning fog patches over the escarpment and western interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain in the northeastern parts.

It will be cloudy over the southern parts in the afternoon. There will be morning fog patches over the northern interior; otherwise, the day will be partly cloudy and cool becoming cloudy in the afternoon, with isolated showers and rain. Partly cloudy and cool weather awaits, with isolated showers and thundershowers except over the extreme eastern parts.

Expect partly cloudy and cold to cool conditions, with scattered showers and thundershowers in the extreme west, otherwise isolated except over the extreme eastern parts. It will be a partly cloudy and cool day with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the central and eastern parts. Cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to cold weather is expected with isolated showers and thundershowers over the northeastern parts in the early morning.

Light rain over the southwestern parts in the morning, spreading to the south coast and adjacent interior from the afternoon. Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure





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South African Weather Forecast Fog Patches Rain Isolated Showers Thundershowers

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