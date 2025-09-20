South African Weather Forecast and Other News: Saturday, September 20, 2025

A comprehensive weather forecast for South Africa on September 20, 2025, including province-specific details and a Yellow Level 2 warning for damaging winds. Other news includes football updates, legal proceedings, consumer reactions, and lottery information.

Weather Update for South Africa : Saturday, September 20, 2025\This Saturday, September 20, 2025, South Africa 's weather is poised to present a varied picture across its nine provinces. Conditions range from cloudy mornings to partly cloudy skies, accompanied by a cool to warm temperature spectrum. Isolated showers and thundershowers are forecasted, notably in the south-west during the evening. The extreme north is expected to experience different weather patterns.

Specific regional details reveal morning fog and drizzle along the escarpment in the west, with potential for isolated showers and thunderstorms in the south-west from the evening onwards. The Northern Cape, as the largest province in South Africa at 372,889 square kilometers, should be aware of extremely high fire danger conditions in its central and eastern regions. Coastal areas will experience varying wind conditions, with a south-westerly wind along the south coast and moderate westerly winds shifting to south-easterly in the evening. A Yellow Level 2 Warning is issued for damaging winds, potentially causing disruptions to beachfront activities, transport routes, and localized impacts on harbors, along with navigational difficulties between Ballito and Cannon Rocks.\Looking at the provinces individually, Mpumalanga will experience fine conditions in the west during the morning, with potential for morning fog and drizzle along the escarpment. Otherwise, the province will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with morning drizzle in the east. KwaZulu-Natal faces morning fog along the coast, along with partly cloudy, windy, and warm to hot conditions, especially with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east. The Western Cape will see morning fog patches in the west, followed by partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected, with scattered occurrences in the south-west. The wind along the coast will be northerly to north-easterly, moderate to fresh, and potentially reaching strong gale force along the south coast from late morning. These diverse weather patterns highlight the need for residents and visitors to stay informed and prepare for the day's conditions.\Beyond the weather forecast, several other news items have surfaced. The ongoing speculation around Pitso Mosimane potentially joining Kaizer Chiefs continues to generate interest. Reports indicate the club has reached out to Pedro Gonçalves's agent, sparking fresh discussions. In legal matters, Nandipha Magudumana's appearance in court, wearing her wedding ring amid a reunion with co-accused Thabo Bester, has caught attention. Consumer sentiment is impacted by the high prices of non-seasonal fruit, such as imported mangoes, sold by Woolworths. The Daily Lotto jackpot for today is estimated at R550,000. Finally, it is also worth noting that the recent census in 2020 indicates various provincial populations. For example, Limpopo has a population of 2.9 million inhabitants. These diverse events showcase a spectrum of interests and events unfolding across the country





