South African Universities in a World Ranking, Costs of Study

Explains the ranking of public universities in South Africa, with 13 of them among the world's top tertiary institutions. Discusses changes in ranking of universities such as Stellenbosch University, the University of the Witwatersrand, and the University of Pretoria. Includes information about the costs of a year's study in South African universities.

South Africa is home to over 20 public universities, with tuition fees varying according to each university’s policies, the program type, and the course duration.

The latest ranking from Times Higher Education for 2026 identified 13 of these universities as being among the world’s top tertiary institutions, with the University of Oxford as the best university in the world for the ninth consecutive year. The University of Cape Town remained the best university in South Africa, ranking 164th. Stellenbosch University was ranked in the 301-350th place, while the University of the Witwatersrand slipped from the 201-300th group to the 301-350th group.

The University of Pretoria improved its ranking from the 601-800 range to the 501-600 group. Nelson Mandela University and Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University are ranked in the 1201-1500 range, while Durban University of Technology is ranked in the 1501+ range.

BusinessTech examined the costs associated with a year’s study at universities across the country for 2026 and found that tuition fees vary, but the fees outlined provide a general idea of the cost of a single year of study rather than a comprehensive overview





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South Africa National Rankings Public Universities In South Africa Rankings Of South African Universities University Of Oxford Ranked Number One Changes In South African University Rankings University Of Cape Town Ranked At 164Th Tuition Fees And Costs Of Study Stellenbosch University Ranked In 301-350Th Pl University Of The Witwatersrand Moves Up To 30 University Of Pretoria Improves Ranking Nelson Mandela University And Sefako Makgatho Durban University Of Technology Ranked In 1501

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