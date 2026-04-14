South African Universities Confront Governance Crisis: Addressing Institutional Capture and Ensuring Stability

South African public universities face escalating governance challenges, including the risk of "institutional capture," where decision-making is swayed by factional or private interests. Universities South Africa (USAf) is spearheading efforts to strengthen governance through collective action, training council members, and promoting transparency. The article highlights the importance of clear distinctions between governance and management, the dangers of political interference, and the need for improved public discourse to combat misinformation and build trust.

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South African public universities are facing a significant governance challenge, no longer able to be dismissed as isolated campus issues. The increasing threat of “institutional capture” poses a systemic risk, where governance, decision-making, and resource allocation are manipulated away from public interests and towards factional or private gains. The Universities South Africa (USAf), representing the country’s 26 public universities, is actively addressing this issue and advocating for collective action.

According to the chairperson, governance transcends individual campuses. Strengthening institutions, including their governance structures, is a core responsibility of USAf. It is crucial to help council members grasp the distinction between governance and management and how to effectively exercise oversight. Councils should prioritize policy development, strategic planning, risk management, performance monitoring, and the selection and support of executive leadership. Conversely, management is responsible for day-to-day operations. When these boundaries blur, universities become susceptible to external pressures, including political interference, reputational damage, and opportunistic meddling in procurement processes.

The risks are tangible. There are sustained attacks on executive leadership, frequently originating from the political sphere, including parliamentary committees on higher education. Oversight is legitimate, but when it undermines due process or amplifies accusations prematurely, it harms universities. In the current environment, reputational risks are amplified by misinformation campaigns. Allegations spread rapidly, coordinated narratives distort public perceptions, and erode trust in institutions before internal investigations conclude.

Governance depends on disciplined procedures—clear timelines, documented decisions, and communication that balances transparency with fairness. The inadequate induction of council members exacerbates the problem. Without proper training, even well-intentioned members may intervene inappropriately. In some cases, dishonesty within institutions can escalate unchecked, weakening internal controls and corroding trust. The University of Fort Hare and Mangosuthu University of Technology are currently grappling with these governance strains, highlighting the urgent need for USAf’s intervention. This was addressed in a closed session moderated by Professor Dr. Letticia Mmaseloadi Moja, the former council chair at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. The session followed a December 2025 vice-chancellors’ retreat and isn't intended to be a one-off discussion.

USAf plans to embed its insights into its programs, especially for council member induction and continuing professional development. Practical content is essential, including clarifying fiduciary duties, addressing conflicts of interest, defining procurement boundaries, overseeing disciplinary processes, and establishing clear protocols for council-management interaction. This will also be addressed during the upcoming higher education conference in October. Public engagement is also deemed crucial to helping prevent these challenges wherever possible.

While USAf hasn't formally discussed shared frameworks, model policies, induction checklists, conflict of interest guidance, and clearer protocols for handling allegations against executives could be helpful. Peer learning and rapid support mechanisms would enable institutions to respond consistently to early warning signs. As risks evolve, councils must protect their independence by managing conflicts of interest, maintaining comprehensive records, and ensuring oversight is executed through appropriate committees, rather than through informal influence. Alignment between USAf, university councils, and the Department of Higher Education and Training is considered “immensely important.” Fragmented communication creates opportunities for external actors to exploit uncertainty. Despite existing capacity challenges, there is optimism regarding the relationship with the department.

A constructive partnership is essential for universities to function optimally. For USAf, success in the coming year means increased stability in the sector: fewer distractions and a more balanced engagement with universities. Oversight should persist, but there needs to be less politically motivated “attack” and a greater reliance on evidence and due process. Public discourse must also improve, with fewer misinformation-driven narratives and more confidence that universities can conduct investigations, make decisions, and communicate outcomes fairly. Ultimately, credibility is the most important governance principle to defend.





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