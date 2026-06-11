South African Tyla to Perform National Anthem at 2026 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony

Tyla, a Grammy-award-winning artist, will sing the South African national anthem at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony, adding to the occasion and bringing Mzansi flavor to one of the world's biggest sporting stages.

Tyla , seen here at the Grammy Awards, will sing the South African national anthem at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony. South Africans around the world will have their eyes fixed on Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca on Thursday as Bafana Bafana take on hosts Mexico in the historic moment for South Africa, which returns to the FIFA World Cup after a 16-year absence .

She will also be performing a medley of hits, including a collaborative afropop Fifa track with US rapper Future, titled 🇿🇦 will perform the national anthem, 'Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika,' at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Mexico City on Thursday, 11 June. The match marks a remarkable replay of history, as the last time South Africa appeared in a World Cup opener was in 2010, when Now, 16 years later, the two nations meet again to launch football’s biggest tournament.

For South Africans living abroad, particularly in New York City, the occasion has become a rallying point for national pride. Community organisations, sports bars and cultural groups across the city are preparing watch parties as supporters gather to cheer on Bafana Bafana and celebrate one of South Africa’s brightest global stars.

The South African consulate, in conjunction with The Paley Museum, is presenting an official Fifa World Cup watch party by invitation to various consulates in the city that are hosting matches. The Africa Centre and El Museo del Barrio are hosting a free community screening of the World Cup opening match in addition to a Youth Day celebration.

In Brooklyn, OkayAfrica and creative community Elsewhere are hosting a free World Cup watch party that has expanded its venue due to extremely high demand. Neil Diamond, president of the South African Chamber of Commerce in the US, has been planning a series of cultural, sporting, and economic diplomacy events in Atlanta, Georgia, during the World Cup.

Brand South Africa, in partnership with the Global South Africans Network, will also be hosting an official welcome in Atlanta on June 16 presented by the ambassador of South Africa to the U.S. and government ministers. Other events include a South African cultural showcase and art exhibition, a business roundtable and B2B networking with the SA chamber and the Atlanta Black Chamber of Commerce and a Nelson Mandela Legacy Visit and Commemoration at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, taking place around the South Africa vs Czechia game in Atlanta on June 18.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani reminisces about his experience at the 2010 World Cup of Vuvuzelas, and Lee-Ann Benjamin, who leads the community education group Heavenly SA and has lived in the US for 25 years, shares her excitement for the opening ceremony and seeing Tyla perform





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Tyla Grammy-Award-Winning South African National Anthem FIFA World Cup 2026 Estadio Azteca Bafana Bafana Mexico South Africa 16-Year Absence Nkosi Sikelel' Iafrika Afropop Future Nelson Mandela Legacy Visit Atlanta New York City Brooklyn Okayafrica El Museo Del Barrio The Paley Museum South African Consulate South African Chamber Of Commerce Global South Africans Network Brand South Africa Atlanta Black Chamber Of Commerce SA Chamber Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airpo Zohran Mamdani Lee-Ann Benjamin Biltong Savannah Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 2010 World Cup Of Vuvuzelas 20

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