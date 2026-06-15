South African TV Star Jub Jub Arrested for Kidnapping and Shooting Taxi Driver

Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye, a South African TV presenter and rapper, faces new charges after allegedly kidnapping a taxi driver and firing a gun at him in Edenvale. The victim escaped unharmed and reported the incident to police. This marks the latest in a series of legal entanglements for Maarohanye, including a past conviction for manslaughter after a drag-racing death and recent dropped rape charges.

South Africa n television presenter and rapper Molemo Maarohanye , widely known by his stage name Jub Jub , has been arrested on serious charges including kidnapping and attempted murder.

The incident allegedly occurred in Edenvale, a town approximately 25 kilometers from Johannesburg. According to police reports, Maarohanye confronted a male taxi driver early on Sunday morning, accusing him of having a relationship with his girlfriend. The confrontation took place around 07:30 local time after the driver had completed a passenger drop-off. Police state that Maarohanye forced the driver into his own vehicle and then discharged a firearm in the driver's direction.

Remarkably, the victim managed to escape without physical injury and immediately drove to a nearby police station to report the crime. Maarohanye has not yet issued a public statement regarding the allegations. He is scheduled to appear in Germiston Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for an initial hearing. This latest arrest adds to a long history of legal troubles for the former popular musician.

In 2012, Maarohanye was originally convicted of murder and attempted murder after a tragic drag-racing incident that killed four schoolchildren and injured two others. However, South Africa's high court later overturned those verdicts, ultimately convicting him of manslaughter. More recently, in 2023, he was arrested on charges of rape, attempted murder, and assault based on accusations from an ex-girlfriend. The National Prosecuting Authority withdrew those charges in 2024, citing a lack of reasonable prospects for a successful prosecution.

Despite his recurring legal issues, Maarohanye continues to host Uyajola 9/9, a reality television program that focuses on exposing infidelity in relationships





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Jub Jub Molemo Maarohanye Kidnapping Shooting Taxi Driver Edenvale South Africa Drag-Racing Manslaughter Rape Charges Uyajola 9/9

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