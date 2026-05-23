South African Township Entrepreneurs Prefer Running Their Own Businesses, With Challenges in Accessing Government Support

A World Bank study found that micro-entrepreneurs in South Africa often struggle to access government support due to a lack of information about available programs and perceived irrelevance of initiatives. The study also highlighted the preference for self-employment and the critical role of perseverance and continuous learning in sustaining and expanding micro-enterprises.

Many small-scale entrepreneurs view formal registration as a burden rather than a benefit, stating that government funding mechanisms are misaligned with their goals. Additionally, they struggle to access government support due to limited information, perceived irrelevance of programs, and stringent eligibility criteria.

Interestingly, female entrepreneurs are more likely to operate survivalist businesses, while males dominate sustainable ones. Success in micro-entrepreneurship relies more on personal initiative, entrepreneurial mindset, and strategy, as compared to access to finance





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South African Townships Micro-Entrepreneurs Formal Registration Government Support Insights Into Their Perspectives

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