South African teams' absence could impact the allure of the URC

The increased focus on the URC over the years has overshadowed the Champions Cup and put SA teams at a disadvantage. With South African teams missing out on the round of 16, viewership and interest have dropped. The upcoming weekend's events could possibly change this narrative, but only if South African teams are present.

The English interest in the UK's media competition seems to have waned around the playoff stage, and with South Africa's elimination in the round of 16, the country is falling behind in terms of viewership.

The upcoming weekend of the Champions Cup boasts a main event between Bordeaux-Begles and Leinster, with both teams seeking to retain their titles. However, if South African teams were absent from the competition, the URC, despite being well-regarded, would not have the same allure and the Champions Cup would remain the 'big one.





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Champions Cup South African Teams Bordeaux-Begles Leinster Viewerage URC

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