South African Teachers Honored for Excellence in Special Needs, Mathematics, and Technical Education

At the FirstRand Foundation National Teaching Awards, educators from across South Africa were recognized for their outstanding contributions, particularly in special needs education, mathematics instruction, and technical training, highlighting the importance of teacher recognition, inclusive education, and preparing students for modern careers.

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube emphasized that recognizing teachers is crucial, as public discussions often concentrate solely on education's challenges. The minister highlighted the importance of acknowledging educators' contributions across the board.

Meanwhile, Marthie Combrinck, principal of Thuthukani Special School in rural KwaZulu-Natal, received an award for excellence in special needs leadership at the FirstRand Foundation National Teaching Awards. She dedicated her 21-year career to 450 students with severe intellectual disabilities, describing them as a forgotten generation whose joy and perseverance offer valuable lessons. Combrinck noted that the recognition has already begun shifting perceptions, leading more people to seek her advice on supporting children with autism and learning difficulties.

She stressed that South Africa often talks about inclusion without fully embracing children with disabilities, despite their potential to contribute to society. In Limpopo, Sibethle Frank's journey from teacher to deputy principal at Ramabulana Secondary School earned him an award for excellence in mathematics teaching. He regarded the honor as an opportunity for growth and stressed the need to combat math's stigma to produce future scientists and engineers.

Chantal Kerssens from the Western Cape, recognized for her work with neurologically disabled pupils, shared that teaching was not her original plan after studying biokinetics, but she feels divinely called to serve special needs children. She emphasized that small victories, like increased confidence, bring immense reward. Michael Ludick, principal of Kimberley Technical High School in the Northern Cape, used his platform to champion technical education, arguing that it remains vital in a 21st-century world shaped by AI.

His school integrates entrepreneurship with technical skills to foster job creators rather than job seekers. Minister Gwarube concluded by stating that teachers form the bedrock of any successful education system, underscoring the national significance of such awards in spotlighting diverse educational achievements across the country





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Teaching Awards Special Needs Education Inclusive Education Mathematics Education Technical Education South Africa Teacher Recognition Ubuntu Disability Rights STEM Careers Entrepreneurship In Schools

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