South African taxpayers bear double salary burden for removed police minister

Taxpayers in South Africa continue to financially shoulder a double salary for Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, who remains on full pay while on special leave. The situation remains unchanged despite allegations of corruption and interference in police investigations, while various opposition parties and experts express concerns about the burden on tax-payers.

Taxpayers in South Africa carry the financial burden of a double salary for Minister Senzo Mchunu , despite being removed from active duty over ten months ago.

Despite no ministerial duties, he continues to earn approximately R2,69 million annually, which approximates to R224,166.67 per month. The situation remains unchanged despite allegations of corruption and interference in police investigations. The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse expresses concerns, as this indicates an inability to hold people accountable, following due process, and address issues promptly. Various opposition parties, including the EFF and DA, have raised strong concerns regarding Mchunu's continued salary while on special leave or suspension.

Expert opinion suggests that Mchunu is a strategic weapon for the survival of the ANC and the President, who may keep him there as long as possible





TheStar_news / 🏆 26. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

South Africa Senzo Mchunu Police Minister Payment Allegations Corruption Interference Police Investigations Task Team Political Killings Task Team Kwazulu-Natal Police Commissioner Minister Of Police Political Interference South African Police Service Task Team Investigation Ministerial Duties Double ICTU Benefit Organsation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Political Influence Strong Political Ally Strategic Weapon Survival Of Ramaphosa ANC Political Faction

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South African Weather Service Predicts Cold Conditions in Free State, Strong Winds ExpectedThe South African Weather Service (SAWS) in Bloemfontein has predicted cold conditions to continue in the Free State. A cold front is expected to hit the South Western part of the country with strong winds. Rainfall is expected only over the Southern parts of the province. Temperatures are mainly cold to cool throughout the week. Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.

Read more »

Increased Property Crime in South Africa: Title Deed Fraud and Property HijackingsSouth Africa is experiencing a notable increase in title deed fraud and property hijackings across the country. Grant Smee, CEO of Only Realty Property Group, warns that confidence in the system itself is starting to erode. He adds that the rise in this type of fraud has prompted the government to explore some solutions, such as digital title deeds. However, while these efforts aim to improve security, Smee noted that fraud remains widespread in the market. Estate agents and conveyancers, while more tightly regulated in recent years, are not entirely beyond suspicion. Smee believes the surge in property-related crime is driven by a combination of criminal innovation and systemic weaknesses. Alongside title deed fraud, property hijacking is also gaining ground—particularly in major urban centres like Johannesburg. This can involve vacant properties being occupied and claimed, or even abuse of short-term rental arrangements.

Read more »

South African Teams in Contention for Home Quarters Final RoundThe DHL Stormers, Vodacom Bulls, and Fidelity SecureDrive Lions all secured bonus-point victories in the penultimate pool round, leaving all three teams in contention for hosting the quarterfinals in the final round.

Read more »

Maxtec QBS Software Africa announces strategic partnership with Fortra to strengthen data security across AfricaFortra's data security posture management capability helps companies understand where their sensitive data resides, how it is being used and who has access to it.

Read more »