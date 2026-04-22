South African Surgeons Perform Nation's First Liquid Nitrogen Limb Salvage Procedure

A 15-year-old patient suffering from aggressive bone cancer has been saved from amputation through a pioneering liquid nitrogen limb salvage surgery performed at Netcare Unitas Hospital, marking a historic first for South Africa.

In a groundbreaking development for the South African medical community, a surgical team at Netcare Unitas Hospital in Tshwane has successfully completed the country’s first liquid nitrogen limb salvage surgery. This innovative procedure was performed on a 15-year-old patient diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, an aggressive and rare form of bone cancer that primarily affects children and young adults.

Historically, the standard treatment for such cases involved the removal of the cancerous bone, which would then be replaced by a metal prosthesis or a donor bone. However, these traditional methods often come with severe limitations, such as restricted mobility and the permanent prohibition of high-impact activities or contact sports, which can be devastating for an active teenager. Lead orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Jaco Viljoen, who spearheaded the procedure, noted that the motivation for pursuing this unconventional technique was rooted in the patient's desire to maintain his active lifestyle. When faced with the news that conventional surgery would essentially end his dreams of playing competitive sports, the patient and his family were deeply disheartened. Dr. Viljoen, who had spent a decade preparing for such a scenario, proposed the liquid nitrogen technique. This complex procedure involves removing the affected segment of the bone—in this case, a 24cm section of the femur—and immersing it in liquid nitrogen at a temperature of -179 degrees Celsius. This extreme cold effectively destroys the cancer cells while preserving the structural integrity and biological architecture of the bone itself. Once treated, the bone is reimplanted and secured with surgical pins, allowing it to regenerate and fuse naturally with the patient's own tissue. The surgery itself was a massive logistical and professional undertaking, requiring a multidisciplinary team including Dr. Jadine du Plessis, Dr. Herman Breet, anaesthetist Dr. Bianca Brits, and a dedicated nursing staff. The operation lasted four and a half hours and was deemed a success, with the patient showing immediate signs of recovery, including neurovascular function and the ability to take assisted steps with physiotherapist Leonie de Lange shortly after the procedure. Medical experts highlight that this technique, while pioneered in Japan over a decade ago, remains a rare practice globally due to its technical complexity and the extreme precision required. By avoiding the use of artificial prostheses, this method allows the bone to continue growing normally, which is critical for adolescent patients. Furthermore, it significantly reduces the risks associated with non-union or rejection that are often prevalent in traditional reconstruction surgeries. The success of this operation at Netcare Unitas Hospital serves as a testament to the high level of medical innovation within South Africa, providing a beacon of hope for other patients facing similar life-altering diagnoses. While the patient will continue to undergo rigorous follow-up monitoring, the medical team remains cautiously optimistic that he will eventually return to the rugby and cricket fields he so dearly loves, marking a transformative moment for paediatric orthopaedic oncology in the country





BoksburgNews / 🏆 40. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ewing's Sarcoma Orthopaedic Surgery Netcare Unitas Limb Salvage Medical Innovation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hype or not, Mythos is a wake-up call for South African CISOsWhether Anthropic's new Mythos model lives up to the hype or not, South Africa is not prepared for what's coming.

Read more »

Legal Peril Mounts for South African Couple Mel and Peet Viljoen in the United StatesSouth African couple Mel and Peet Viljoen face potential deportation and further legal hurdles as they remain in US custody following arrest on shoplifting charges and immigration violations.

Read more »

Trailblazing South African Icon and Actress Cynthia Shange Dies at 76Cynthia Shange, a pioneer who made history as the first black woman to represent South Africa at Miss World during the apartheid era and a celebrated actress, has passed away at 76.

Read more »

Calls for Privatization Mount as South African Airways Faces Legislative Scrutiny over Profit ClaimsSouth African Airways is under fire again as experts challenge its R155 million profit report, sparking renewed political debate over whether the state-owned airline should be sold or closed.

Read more »

Major Cyberattack on South African Police Medical Aid Scheme Exposes Sensitive Personnel DataThe international hacking group ShinyHunters has breached Polmed, compromising the sensitive data of South African police officers and raising grave concerns regarding national security.

Read more »

South African Police Service Apprehend Over 15 000 Suspects in Massive Nationwide CrackdownThe South African Police Service successfully arrested nearly 16 000 suspects, including high-profile officials, while seizing large quantities of illicit goods and illegal firearms during intensive intelligence-led operations.

Read more »