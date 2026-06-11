South African Student Teachers Struggle with Balancing Legal Framework and Social Norms on Classroom Discipline

Student teachers in South Africa face ethical dilemmas when witnessing corporal punishment in schools, despite the country's legal framework banning the practice. The tensions between the regulatory framework, social norms, and the reality in classrooms make this issue complex to research and support strategies are needed to help student teachers manage these dilemmas.

Even after its banning, corporal punishment is still being used in some schools and for a new generation of teachers they need to learn to exert discipline in classrooms without the use of the rod.

Despite the ban, student teachers regularly describe witnessing occurrences of physical punishment performed on children during their school observations and teaching practicals. The tensions between the regulatory framework, social norms, and the reality in classrooms makes this issue a complex one to research. We have several ways to build a picture of what is happening at schools in order to develop support strategies for student teachers.

The recent Child Gauge published by the Children’s Institute recognises that violence against children is a larger problem than what is observed in the classroom. The claim, which can be summarised as ‘I was hit and I am fine’, fits into a category known as naturalistic fallacy. Many of the 1,200 comments can be categorised into two camps: I was hit and I turned out fine; and children today are unruly precisely because the cane was taken away. Both are empirical claims, and the evidence supports neither





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South African Student Teachers Corporal Punishment Ethical Dilemmas Legal Framework Social Norms Classroom Discipline Child Gauge Naturalistic Fallacy

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