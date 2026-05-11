South African sports minister Gayton McKenzie announces PSL supporter competition final call

After disqualifying one winner, the sports minister announces a final call for the remaining supporters to enter a competition for three Premier Soccer League clubs. The winners will watch Bafana Bafana's opening match against Mexico in the 2026 World Cup. The Yahoo News coverage focuses on this announcement by the sports minister, revealing details including the entry requirements and the name of the new winner after a disqualification due to passport eligibility. Additionally, the sports minister sparks outrage over her visit to France, and an error regarding the Orlando Pirates' entrant is also mentioned.

competition for supporters of three Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs after the disqualification of one winner and the lack of initial entries from two other teams.

The entry window opened on Sunday and will close on Monday at 5pm for fans of Sekhukhune United, Polokwane City and Stellenbosch FC.from 16 PSL teams selected for an all-expenses-paid trip to the 2026 Fifa World Cup to watch the opening game between Bafana Bafana and Mexico. Two teams, Sekhukhune United and Polokwane City, had no representation because no fans from these clubs submitted entries during the first phase.

Sports minister Gayton Mckenzie has announced winning supporters who will be sponsored to watch Bafana Bafana's opening world cup match. A spot for Stellenbosch FC became available after a previously selected winner was disqualified for failing to meet passport eligibility requirements.

For the new phase, eligible fans must submit a 30-second video entry along with details such as full name and South African ID number, passport number and expiry date, cellphone number and email address, and the PSL club they represent. This competition belongs to the fans — to every South African who loves this game and wants to be part of history in Mexico.

Entries will be verified with club owners to ensure the winners are genuine, loyal supporters of the teams in question. The department also addressed an administrative error regarding the Orlando Pirates fan entries, with a corrected list of 20 winners announced on Wednesday





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South African Premier Soccer League Sekhukhune United Polokwane City Stellenbosch FC 2026 World Cup Fifa World Cup Bafana Bafana Mexico Travel Support Passport Document Email Cellphone Club Competition Winning Verify Club Owners Loyal Supporters Minute Admin Error France Trip Retire Choir Manager Soccer

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