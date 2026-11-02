South African Space Law Would Require Licences for Satellite Manufacturing

South African space law would make building a satellite without a licence from a new regulator an offence, with up to 10 years in prison and fines.

A proposed South Africa n space law would make it an offence to build a satellite without a licence from a new regulator. The draft bill, published in South Africa on Friday, would bring far more of the local space industry into a licensing regime than the 1993 law it is designed to replace.

The bill lists nine activities that may not be carried out without an authorisation. Among them are the manufacture of a space object and the utilisation of space applications, alongside launches, including suborbital ones, and the operation of satellites in orbit.

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The list also covers running launch sites and other space facilities, as well as the exploration and exploitation of outer space. Anyone carrying out one of these activities without an authorisation would face a fine, up to 10 years in prison, or both. The bill does not set a maximum fine.

What the South African Space Law Would Cover

The 1993 act is much narrower. It requires licences for launches, for operating a launch facility and for South African companies taking part in space activities that carry international obligations or may affect national interests. It also covers anything else the minister prescribes.

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Manufacturing is not on that list. The 1993 act sets a 10-year maximum jail term for unlicensed activity, but caps fines at R1-million. The new bill keeps the 10-year term while removing any fixed cap on fines.

The bill applies to South African citizens, permanent residents and companies. It also reaches activities carried out in other countries on their behalf, which widens the reach of the proposed rules beyond domestic territory.

The bill appeared a day after the department of trade, industry and competition published remarks by its chief director of space affairs, Nomfuneko Majaja. She is named in the gazette notice as the contact for public comment on the bill.

Government Priorities and Industry Concerns

Speaking on a panel hosted by UN Trade and Development at the World Investment Forum in Doha, on 25 to 27 October, Majaja pointed to near-term opportunities. She said Earth observation, geospatial applications, and the processing of space-based data through artificial intelligence, data analytics and digital services could generate immediate economic and developmental value.

She also highlighted component manufacturing. Majaja said South Africa already has industrial and engineering capabilities that could be developed to increase domestic participation in satellite and space-system value chains.

These are the industries the bill could reach. It defines a space object as an object launched or intended to be launched into outer space, but it does not say whether making components for one counts as manufacture. That gap could matter to companies such as NewSpace Systems, based in Somerset West.

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The bill also does not define space applications. That leaves open whether firms that build services on satellite data, the downstream businesses Majaja singled out, would need an authorisation.

Insurance, Liability and Oversight of the Regulator

Authorisation holders would have to carry insurance equal to the value of the space object, as well as liability insurance. The 1993 act does not mention insurance, although it allows licence conditions to deal with liability.

Under the 1972 Convention on International Liability for Damage Caused by Space Objects, the state would be liable for damage. Operators would have to reimburse the state for damage caused by objects launched from South African territory. The minister, with the agreement of the finance minister, would set the required liability cover.

The bill would create the South African Space Regulatory Authority, known as Sasra, with up to 14 members appointed by the minister. It gives the industry fewer seats than the current South African Council for Space Affairs, known as Sacsa. The 1993 act requires two industry members, while the bill requires at least one person from the space industry.

Up to three of the authority's expert members may work for authorisation holders. Appeals would still go to the minister, who may appoint an independent committee chaired by a retired judge to advise on them. Decisions to suspend or revoke an authorisation could be taken on review to the high court.