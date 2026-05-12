The Constitutional Court on Tuesday heard an urgent application by Postbank against the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) regarding the termination of an agreement for the payment of social grants. Postbank is seeking interim relief to stop Sassa from terminating the master services agreement (MSA), arguing that millions of grant beneficiaries could face banking charges and lose protection against unauthorised deductions if the agreement lapses.

The Constitutional Court on Tuesday heard an urgent application by Postbank against the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) regarding the termination of an agreement for the payment of social grants.

Postbank is seeking interim relief to stop Sassa from terminating the master services agreement (MSA), arguing that millions of grant beneficiaries could face banking charges and lose protection against unauthorised deductions if the agreement lapses. During proceedings, concerns were raised about how beneficiaries who currently receive grants through Postbank would continue accessing their money if the agreement is terminated.

Addressing the court, Sassa’s lawyer Advocate Oupa Modisa said: “But now we know that there is about three million beneficiaries who receive their grants through Postbank. And we don’t know what is to happen to those. ”SA’s asylum seeker system will likely be abused “in a world fractured by poverty”, ConCourt rules. It’s not good enough to just say they will receive their grants without deduction.

How are they going to receive it? ” the ConCourt asked. The hearing focused heavily on beneficiaries who do not bank with commercial banks and who currently rely on Postbank’s system. The court heard that these beneficiaries “will receive their grants through Postbank, through the very same regulation 23”.

In response, Modisa said that Sassa beneficiaries would continue accessing their grants through existing retail collection partners. The court was told that Sassa “should beneficiaries to go and collect money at Pick n Pay and all the other partners who were with Postbank”.

“They will continue getting the money there,” said Modisa, without explaining the banking system that the partners would have to use. The case carries major implications for South Africa’s social assistance system, which supports millions of vulnerable beneficiaries every month. Postbank has argued that terminating the agreement could expose beneficiaries to higher service charges and unlawful deductions, while Sassa insists alternative banking options remain available.

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South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) Postbank Grant Payments Master Services Agreement (MSA) Banking Charges Unauthorised Deductions Beneficiaries Regulation 23 Retail Collection Partners Pick N Pay Alternative Banking Options Social Assistance System Vulnerable Beneficiaries Court Proceedings Urgent Application Interim Relief Termination Of Agreement Major Implications Trusted Reporting

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