South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) appeals termination of Postbank services

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has appealed an earlier decision by the Constitutional Court regarding Postbank. SASSA terminated their services but Postbank insists that this decision is in violation of a Constitutional Court court order. This situation threatens to affect the grants and payments to about 19 million people.

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has appealed a decision taken by the Constitutional Court regarding Postbank and the termination of a service agreement.

SASSA claims they have terminated the services but Postbank believes this action is in violation of a Constitutional Court court order. The matter was previously reported by the Constitutional Court, and it directed SASSA to maintain the status quo in their services and payments. SASSA has not budgeted to continue the current terms due to the termination of the agreement, which will cause about 19 million people to lose their government grants





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South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) Postbank Master Services Agreement Grant Payment System Termination Of Services Status Quo Court Order Budgeting Government Grants Constitutional Court

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