South African Salaries Show Slight Overall Rise, But Broader High-Paying Job Market Emerges

Stats SA's latest employment survey reveals a slight increase in average monthly salaries in South Africa, alongside a rise in the number of high-paying jobs and significant growth in bonuses.

The latest Quarterly Employment Survey (QES) from Stats SA reveals a nuanced picture of the South Africa n employment landscape. The average monthly salary across the nation in the fourth quarter of the year reached R29,690, a slight increase of 0.1% compared to the revised R29,650 recorded in the third quarter. This marginal rise, however, masks more significant shifts beneath the surface. Year-on-year, the total gross earnings experienced a substantial increase of R49.

6 billion, representing a 4.8% growth between December 2024 and December 2025. A deeper dive into the figures reveals that basic salaries and wages saw an increase of R16.6 billion, equating to a 1.8% rise, climbing from R914.3 billion in September 2025 to R930.8 billion in December 2025. This positive trend was fueled by growth across various sectors including community services, business services, trade, manufacturing, construction, transport, mining, and electricity. Over the same period, year-on-year basic salaries and wages rose by R40.4 billion, reflecting a 4.5% increase. The data also highlights a significant surge in bonuses paid to employees, which jumped by a remarkable R58.1 billion, representing a 92.5% increase from R62.8 billion in September 2025 to R120.9 billion in December 2025. This pronounced increase can be attributed to the seasonal timing of the data, as the majority of bonuses are typically disbursed in December. Year-on-year, bonus payments increased by R8.6 billion or 7.6%. Overtime payments also saw a slight increase of R41 million or 0.1%, moving from R28.3 billion in September 2025 to R28.4 billion in December 2025. Year-on-year, overtime payments increased by R700 million or 2.5%.\Further analysis of the QES data unveils a more intricate scenario than a simple flat average salary might suggest. While the overall average salary experienced minimal fluctuation, the number of job types offering salaries in line with or exceeding the average has actually increased. Specifically, the number of jobs paying above the average salary rose from 43 in the third quarter to 57 in the most recent quarter. This suggests a broadening of the job market in terms of salary distribution, with a wider range of job categories offering above-average compensation. The composition of high-paying jobs has also seen some evolution, although the top earners remain largely unchanged. The QES encompasses eight major industries, segmented into 20 sub-categories, covering a broad spectrum of the formal, non-agricultural sector. Within these categories, the survey provides detailed earning estimates across 91 different job types. The data reveals that a significant portion, 57 out of the 91 job types surveyed, offered salaries higher than the national average during the reporting period. The financial intermediation and related activities sector, including banking and insurance, continued to top the list, with an average monthly salary of R80,573, maintaining its position from the previous quarter. The electricity, gas, steam, and water supply sector secured the second position with an average monthly earning of R75,492, which has been the trend for some time. Other high-paying sectors include computer and related business services, air transport and water purification. The report notes that those working in hotels and restaurants continued to reside at the bottom of the pay scale, earning an average of R12,168 per month. However, workers in the apparel and knitted textile manufacturing industry earned a bit more than hotel workers, with an average monthly salary of R13,552.\The industry segments and job types covered in the QES report provide a granular perspective on the South African employment market. The report includes mining and quarrying, covering a broad spectrum of extraction activities. The manufacturing sector is broadly classified into food and beverages, furniture, textiles, wood, printing and publishing, petroleum and chemicals, non-metals and mineral products, electrical, medical and technology-related apparatus, and transport equipment. Utilities are also a major category, represented by the electricity, gas and water supply industries. The wholesale, retail, motor, hotel, and restaurant industries are combined into another significant segment. Transport and communication are included in another segment represented by freight, storage, and postal communication. The financial sector is also very well represented, covering financial intermediation, banking, insurance, and real estate. Community services are split into two categories: social and personal services provided by and related to the state and social and personal services provided by and related to non-government organizations and entities. These detailed industry breakdowns help provide a clearer picture of employment and wage trends in South Africa. The QES, therefore, offers a valuable perspective on the state of the South African labor market, providing key insights into salary trends, industry performance, and the distribution of earnings across various sectors. The data underscores the evolving nature of the employment landscape, highlighting both challenges and opportunities within the economy





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