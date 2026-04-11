South African Runners Dominate Two Oceans Ultra-Marathon: Steyn Claims Seventh Victory, Jantjies Stuns

Gerda Steyn and Arthur Jantjies lead South African triumphs at the Two Oceans ultra-marathon, showcasing dominance against international competition. Steyn secures a record seventh consecutive win, while Jantjies, in his debut, stuns the elite men's field.

South African athletes delivered dominant performances at the Two Oceans ultra-marathon, showcasing their prowess against formidable international competitors. Gerda Steyn solidified her legacy in women’s ultra-distance running , achieving a historic seventh consecutive victory. Arthur Jantjies , in his debut, shocked the elite men's field by securing a remarkable win, marking a significant moment in the race's history.

These victories highlight the continued success of South African athletes on the international stage, further enhancing the nation's reputation in the world of long-distance running. \Gerda Steyn’s performance was nothing short of exceptional, as she led the women’s 56km race with unwavering control. Crossing the finish line in 3:27:43, she came agonizingly close to breaking her own race record set in 2024. This performance showcased her dedication and exceptional fitness, solidifying her status as a dominant force in the sport. Veteran Kenyan athlete Pamela Jepchumba, a seasoned competitor, took second place in her debut at the event, showcasing the high level of competition. She displayed her tenacity, pushing herself to the limit and being stretchered after the finish line. Nobukhosi Tshuma of Zimbabwe claimed the third spot, completing a highly competitive podium. Steyn acknowledged the collective effort behind her success, crediting the support from her team and the entire nation, emphasizing the importance of belief and teamwork in achieving victory. \Arthur Jantjies, who was a relatively unknown athlete prior to the race, emerged as a surprising victor in the men’s competition. Displaying remarkable tactical awareness, he strategically conserved his energy during the race, eventually breaking away from the leading group in the final stages. His victory in 3:09:25 stunned the more experienced competitors. Former winner Onalenna Khonkhobe, despite fading in the closing stages, secured a respectable second place. Blessing Waison, a Zimbabwean athlete, finished third, completing a competitive top three. Jantjies expressed his delight at the outcome, describing the win as glorious and a testament to his strategy. The Two Oceans ultra-marathon once again served as a platform for athletes to showcase their talent and dedication, cementing its reputation as a premier event in the world of ultra-distance running. The event underscored the growing prominence of South African athletes in the sport, with both Steyn and Jantjies delivering performances that will be remembered for years to come. These results signal a bright future for South African running. The race itself was a showcase of endurance, strategy, and sheer willpower, with athletes pushing their physical and mental limits





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