Jurenzo Pietersen, a 22-year-old South African rugby star, put in a sparkling performance for his team against Zebre at Kings Park on Saturday. He was the standout performer in the match, crossing three times and showcasing his skills as one of South Africa’s brightest young talents.

He’s backed the “Boogieman” to put in another sparkling performance as they end off what’s been a disappointing Vodacom URC campaign against Zebre at Kings Park on Saturday.

The 22-year-old centre was the standout performer in last week’s 46-7 demolition of Benetton, crossing three times in a display that underlined why he is regarded as one of South Africa’s brightest young talents.

“Jurenzo’s obviously had a few setbacks – some injuries and some niggles that’ve held him back – but geez, how good was he on Saturday? ” Pietersen said.

“He was good on the ball both on defence and attack, and his work rate off the ball was very good. Probably one of Jurenzo’s best performances of the season and obviously André compliments him well in terms of communication and organisation.

JP: Hopefully Vusi puts his hand up “All I did was give him the opportunity to show us what he’s capable of, and credit to him for working hard and taking his opportunity. is also new to the alignment camp, so it’s good for them to get recognition. Hopefully they stay on and kick on for their national duties.

” Whether you’re traveling to catch a rugby game or just looking for a reliable ride, finding the right car is crucial. Here are some great deals on cheap cars across South Africa: Razor’s edgy All Blacks must get real Mr. Rugby on the Modern Game Top six: Best and worst foreign import





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