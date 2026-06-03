South African rugby players make URC Dream Team

The URC Dream Team has been announced, featuring the best players from the competition. The side was voted on by a media selection panel, spanning all five territories within the competition. The Stormers and Vodacom Bulls provide the biggest contingent with three apiece, while the Lions and Ulster also have multiple representatives.

The side was voted on by a media selection panel, spanning all five territories within the competition. To be eligible, players must have made nine appearances during the regular season, with the panel provided with a shortlist of 10 per position by URC StatMaster.

The Stormers and Vodacom Bulls provide the biggest contingent with three apiece. The league's top try-scorer, No 8 Evan Roos (12), and top point-scorer, flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (158), are both recognised for their efforts, along with their Stormers teammate, prop Ntuthuko Mchunu. As for the Bulls, scrumhalf Embrose Papier and hooker Johann Grobbelaar - who touched down nine and eight times respectively - are joined by lock Cobus Wiese.

The Lions have two players - flank Ruan Venter and fullback Quan Horn - while Ulster wing Werner Kok is the other South African in the team. 15 Quan Horn (Lions), 14 Werner Kok (Ulster), 13 Stafford McDowall (Glasgow Warriors), 12 Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), 11 Kyle Rowe (Glasgow Warriors), 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (Stormers), 9 Embrose Papier (Bulls), 8 Evan Roos (Stormers), 7 Ruan Venter (Lions), 6 Cian Prendergast (Connacht), 5 Cobus Wiese (Bulls), 4 Darragh Murray (Connacht), 3 Thomas Clarkson (Leinster), 2 Johann Grobbelaar (Bulls), 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu (Stormers). Whether you're traveling to catch a rugby game or just looking for a reliable ride, finding the right car is crucial.

Here are some great deals on cheap cars across South Africa. The Stormers and Vodacom Bulls provide the biggest contingent with three apiece. The league's top try-scorer, No 8 Evan Roos (12), and top point-scorer, flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (158), are both recognised for their efforts, along with their Stormers teammate, prop Ntuthuko Mchunu. The Lions have two players - flank Ruan Venter and fullback Quan Horn - while Ulster wing Werner Kok is the other South African in the team





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