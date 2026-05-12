South African Rugby Needs Improvement: Stonehouse on Eagles' Absence and Focus on Cheetahs

Former rugby player, coach, and Springbok, Jimmy Stonehouse, expresses disappointment about South African rugby's exclusion of the SWD Eagles from the Currie Cup Premier Division. He also criticizes the focus on the Cheetahs and believes that if there were 14 strong rugby unions, South African rugby could be ten times stronger. He speaks about the need for improvement and support in the rugby unions.

Jimmy Stonehouse is disappointed about South African rugby's exclusion of the SWD Eagles from the Currie Cup Premier Division this season. The coach, Heyneke Meyer, was a former Springbok mentor.

Stonehouse believes that there are sufficient rugby players in South Africa, and the rugby unions require some improvement. He expresses his sympathy with SWD, who did not qualify. He envisions a stronger South African rugby if there were 14 strong unions all competing in the Premier Division.

In addition, Stonehouse criticizes the focus on the Cheetahs, who had hopes of qualification until the final round





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