South African Revenue Service Issues Final Demand to Springbok Centre Damian Jantjies Over Alleged Tax Claim

The South African Revenue Service has issued a final demand to Springbok centre Damian Jantjies for over R300,000 linked to an alleged tax claim from Japan dating back to 2022. A separate case has seen the Johannesburg high court authorise the sheriff to attach movable assets from Jantjies' Bryanston property over another alleged unpaid debt of more than R390,000.

The South African Revenue Service has issued a final demand to Springbok centre Damian Jantjies for over R300,000 linked to an alleged tax claim from Japan dating back to 2022.

The notice warns that if the debt is not settled within 10 business days, Sars could pursue civil judgement and attach assets. Jantjies played club rugby in Japan for the NTT Shining Arcs between 2014 and 2018, and the Red Hurricanes Osaka in 2022. A separate case has seen the Johannesburg high court authorise the sheriff to attach movable assets from Jantjies' Bryanston property over another alleged unpaid debt of more than R390,000.

This matter relates to a dispute involving sports agent James Adams and In Touch Sports, who claim outstanding commissions and fees linked to management agreements signed in 2016 and 2018. The agency negotiated contracts and commercial opportunities for Jantjies during his time in Japan. Sars spokesperson Siphithi Sibeko declined to comment on the matter due to taxpayer confidentiality rules, while Jantjies reportedly did not respond to requests for comment.

The disputes raise questions about the financial management of Jantjies' career, with some suggesting that he may have been taken advantage of by unscrupulous agents. The cases also highlight the complexities of tax laws and the potential consequences of non-compliance.

The notice warns that if the debt is not settled within 10 business days, Sars could pursue civil judgement and attach assets. Jantjies played club rugby in Japan for the NTT Shining Arcs between 2014 and 2018, and the Red Hurricanes Osaka in 2022. A separate case has seen the Johannesburg high court authorise the sheriff to attach movable assets from Jantjies' Bryanston property over another alleged unpaid debt of more than R390,000.

This matter relates to a dispute involving sports agent James Adams and In Touch Sports, who claim outstanding commissions and fees linked to management agreements signed in 2016 and 2018. The agency negotiated contracts and commercial opportunities for Jantjies during his time in Japan. Sars spokesperson Siphithi Sibeko declined to comment on the matter due to taxpayer confidentiality rules, while Jantjies reportedly did not respond to requests for comment.

The disputes raise questions about the financial management of Jantjies' career, with some suggesting that he may have been taken advantage of by unscrupulous agents. The cases also highlight the complexities of tax laws and the potential consequences of non-compliance





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Damian Jantjies South African Revenue Service Japan Tax Claim Springbok

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