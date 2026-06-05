South African Retail Sales Start 2026 Strong, But Relief May Not Last

Retail sales in South Africa started 2026 on a strong note, driven by lower inflation that boosted consumer spending. However, this relief may not last, as prices are expected to rise again later in the year.

Retail sales in South Africa started 2026 on a strong note, driven by lower inflation that boosted consumer spending . However, this relief may not last, as prices are expected to rise again later in the year.

According to NielsenIQ, consumers spent more than R173.6bn on fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) in the first quarter of 2026, with sales value growing by 6.5% compared to the same period last year. Volumes increased by a stronger 9.1%, indicating that people were buying more goods, not just paying higher prices. The growth was supported by relatively stable food prices and lower fuel costs, which gave households some breathing room after years of financial pressure.

However, NielsenIQ says inflation is already starting to rise again and could slow spending in the coming months. Food, the biggest FMCG category, saw steady growth, with volumes rising by 4.5% and sales value increasing by 7.2% to R28.1bn for the quarter. Snacking was one of the fastest-growing segments, with volumes up 16.2% and value rising 11.9% to R925m. Most other categories, including beverages, tobacco and personal care, also recorded steady growth.

However, baby food and care was the only segment to decline, with sales value falling by 2.1% to about R3.4bn. This suggests that some households are still under financial strain. Traditional trade channels, such as spaza shops and independent retailers, performed well during the quarter, generating R43.1bn in sales and growing faster than modern retailers in some categories. Their strength comes from being close to where people live and allowing shoppers to make smaller, more frequent purchases.

Modern retail, which includes chain stores, franchises and online retailers, still made up the largest share of sales, with sales value growing by 4% to R127.8bn, though volume growth was slower, showing increased competition. Forecourt retailers recorded a 1.3% rise in volumes and a 4.2% increase in sales value to R5.8bn. Private label products lost some ground during the quarter, while branded goods gained through promotions.

This suggests that some consumers were willing to spend a bit more when prices were stable. Outside FMCG, the technology and durables market remained weak, with sales volumes increasing in some areas, but lower prices reducing overall sales value. Smartphone sales were especially weak, as many consumers delayed upgrades or chose cheaper devices. Looking ahead, the outlook is uncertain, with inflation expected to increase further, mainly due to higher fuel costs.

Retailers and brands will need to focus on promotions, product sizes and loyalty programmes to balance protecting profits with offering value to customers, or risk losing market share as consumers become more selective





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South Africa Retail Sales Inflation Consumer Spending Fast-Moving Consumer Goods

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