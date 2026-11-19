The Hollywood Foundation and the South African Responsible Gambling Foundation will expand the Taking Risks Wisely programme in 2027, adding 100 schools and 25 tertiary institutions after already reaching 258 schools, over a quarter of a million learners and 2,100 students.

The Hollywood Foundation and the South African Responsible Gambling Foundation (SARGF) will expand the Taking Risks Wisely Schools and Tertiary Editions across South Africa during 2027, reaching an additional 100 schools and 25 tertiary institutions.

The programme will also facilitate follow-up visits to 40 schools previously visited that have requested further support. The announcement comes as 2026 draws to a close and focus shifts to a new academic year. Hollywood Foundation marketing manager Vuyisile Ngobese says all stakeholders need to appreciate the powerful role played by education in building awareness amongst learners, students and educators. This knowledge can extend beyond the classroom, encouraging conversations and responsible decision-making within homes and communities.

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She says education is one of the most powerful ways to encourage responsible decision-making from an early age. Ngobese says the programme helps learners understand the risks associated with betting, recognise potentially harmful behaviours and know where to turn for help, whether for themselves or someone they know. At every level, she says, the programme drives meaningful conversations among the country's youth around responsible behaviour, risk awareness, mental wellbeing, and reminds them that underage betting is illegal.

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Hollywoodbets Enforces Strict Advertising Rules

Hollywoodbets strictly enforces FICA compliance to prevent minors from gambling, imposes age-barriers that prevent under-18s from accessing its digital advertising and bars access to its betting sites. Kuhle Mkize, communications manager of the Hollywood Group, says Hollywoodbets is vigilant about not advertising on any youth-focussed digital platforms. He says the company does not advertise on radio or television on Sundays because that is family time and, during the morning school run, it focuses on responsible betting educational messages.

All Hollywoodbets advertising, promotions and websites include clear warnings and messages encouraging responsible betting, he says. Since 2024, Hollywoodbets has taken this further through the Hollywood Foundation and the Taking Risks Wisely Schools Programme (TRWSE). Interactive educational sessions equip learners and teachers with the knowledge to understand that betting under the age of 18 is illegal, the risks associated with betting and how to recognise the signs and symptoms of relatives who may need help.

They also learn to identify where to access help and support, make informed decisions and encourage responsible choices. To date, the programme has reached 258 schools across South Africa, empowered over a quarter of a million learners and equipped 7,834 teachers with knowledge to make a positive impact.

Programme Reaches Hundreds of Schools

Sibongile Simelane-Quntana, Executive Director of the South African Responsible Gambling Foundation, says the TRWSE programme is particularly important because many young people may already be participating in betting activities such as informal games. She says it helps learners understand how they may first encounter betting through activities such as coin-based games like Zwepe, card games, or betting on everyday games like Ludo.

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It also explores how social and environmental factors such as peer pressure and the normalisation of risky behaviour can amplify the potential negative impacts of under-age betting and therefore impact cognitive development in decision-making, problem-solving, impulse control, attention and concentration. Ngobese points out that the conversation around responsible betting does not stop at school. University can be a challenging time as young adults navigate greater independence and financial responsibility.

By equipping students with knowledge about responsible betting and training the people who support them, she says, the programme helps create environments where concerns can be recognised earlier and individuals can access the help they need. With the Taking Risks Wisely University Edition, the SARGF and Hollywood Foundation have already hosted activations at 19 universities and reached 2,100 students. It will reach another 25 tertiary institutions during 2027.

Tertiary Edition Supports University Students

University students participate in educational sessions that focus on understanding responsible betting habits and making informed decisions, recognising the signs and symptoms of problem betting, understanding the potential risks and consequences of harmful betting behaviours and knowing where to access help and support. The sessions are also designed to encourage critical thinking, responsible decision-making and financial literacy.

In addition to student activations, the programme provides a dedicated one-day training session for university student support staff. Through this, they gain a better understanding of how to recognise when a student may be struggling and how to guide them towards appropriate support and resources. The SARGF provides specialised counselling services to students, individuals and families through its experienced counsellors.