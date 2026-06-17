South African Reserve Bank Raises Interest Rates in Response to Higher Inflation

The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) raised interest rates by 25 basis points in May in response to higher inflation, which jumped to 9.4% year on year in May, reflecting the effect of steep fuel price increases since early April as the Middle East conflict has driven global oil prices higher. Annual inflation came in slightly below the range of forecasts by economists in May, but accelerated significantly to 4.5% from 4% in April, keeping the possibility of another interest rate increase at play when the Sarb holds its next monetary policy meeting in July.

Transport inflation jumped to 9.4% year on year in May, reflecting the effect of steep fuel price increases since early April as the Middle East conflict has driven global oil prices higher.

Annual inflation came in slightly below the range of forecasts by economists in May, but accelerated significantly to 4.5% from 4% in April, keeping the possibility of another interest rate increase at play when the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) holds its next monetary policy meeting in July. The year on year increase in the consumer price index (CPI) was driven mainly by the housing and utilities division, which accelerated to 5.3% and contributed 1.3 percentage points, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.

The rate for transport climbed to 9.4% and also accounted for 1.3 percentage points in the headline number, reflecting the effect of soaring fuel prices. Insurance and financial services came in at 5.7% and added 0.6 percentage points to the May annual inflation number. Inflation is now firmly outside the 2% to 4% tolerance band of the Sarb’s 3% target.

At its May policy meeting after data showed inflation quickened to 4% in April from 3.1% previously, the bank raised interest rates by 25 basis points. Kganyago, the Sarb’s governor, said waiting for full proof before acting might have been leaving it too late.

"You can’t do much about initial shocks with interest rates, but it does not follow that you should do nothing. Inflation can be persistently higher after a shock has passed if people start believing higher inflation is normal," he said at the annual Bureau for Economic Research conference. He also rejected the suggestion the bank abandon the lower 3% inflation target it adopted last year and revert to its 3% to 6% band





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South African Reserve Bank Interest Rates Inflation Fuel Price Increases Middle East Conflict Global Oil Prices Consumer Price Index (CPI) Housing And Utilities Division Transport Insurance And Financial Services Bureau For Economic Research Conference Interest Rate Increase 3% Target 3% To 6% Band Persistently Higher Inflation

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