South African Reserve Bank likely to raise interest rates in response to inflation spike

The South African Reserve Bank's monetary policy committee is expected to consider raising interest rates next week due to the recent spike in inflation, which was driven by higher transport costs linked to global oil supply disruptions caused by the US-Iran war.

The April spike in inflation will be top of mind when the South African Reserve Bank 's monetary policy committee ponders on interest rates next week.

The central bank is increasingly likely to raise interest rates next week after April inflation accelerated, partly driven by higher transport costs linked to global oil supply disruptions caused by the US-Iran war. The annual increase in inflation, driven by housing and utilities, transport, and food and energy costs, reached 4% year on year in April from 3.1% in March, the highest print since August 2024.

Month on month, the consumer price index (CPI) was up 1.1% in April after a 0.6% increase in March





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South African Reserve Bank Inflation Interest Rates Transport Costs Global Oil Supply Disruptions US-Iran War Housing And Utilities Transport Food And Energy Costs Core Inflation Central Bank

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