The South African Reserve Bank maintains the repo rate at 7.25%, citing upside inflation risks from geopolitical shocks despite holding steady after recent hikes.

The South African Reserve Bank decided on Thursday to keep its benchmark policy rate unchanged at 7.25%. Governor Lesetja Kganyago stated that monetary policy remains moderately restrictive following two earlier increases this year. However, the central bank warned that upside risks to inflation persist, necessitating a vigilant stance.

SARB MPC Vote Split on Rate Decision

During the final monetary policy committee meeting of the year, four members supported the decision to hold the rate steady. Three other committee members initially advocated for an additional 25-basis-point increase to combat rising price pressures. Governor Lesetja Kganyago clarified that the committee would not hesitate to raise rates again if required to return inflation to its target over the policy horizon.

Also read Economists expect Reserve Bank to keep interest rates unchanged

Geopolitical Shocks Drive Inflation Higher

Governor Lesetja Kganyago described 2026 as a challenging economic year marked by inflation levels significantly higher than initially projected. He attributed these pressures mainly to negative supply shocks stemming from geopolitical conflicts, specifically the US-Iran war which has constrained global oil supplies. Consumer inflation data from Stats SA showed a rise to 5.2% in October, up from 4.5% in September, driven largely by higher transport costs.

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Revised Economic Forecasts and Inflation Timeline

The Reserve Bank adjusted its long-term outlook, now forecasting that inflation will return to the 3% target in the third quarter of 2028, a delay from the previous late 2027 prediction. The bank maintained its GDP growth forecast for 2026 at 1.2%, aligning with National Treasury estimates. Economic growth is expected to gradually increase to 2% by 2029, remaining below the 3% threshold the government deems necessary to address the unemployment rate, which stood at 33.7% in the third quarter of this year.

Rationale Behind Current Monetary Stance

The central bank emphasized that its decisions are based on longer-term modelling rather than immediate data fluctuations. This approach follows a series of rate adjustments, including 25-basis-point hikes in May and September, and holds in January, March, and July. Governor Lesetja Kganyago expressed commitment to steering inflation back to the 3% target, citing potential for higher growth through structural reforms and an improving fiscal position despite the current uncertainty.