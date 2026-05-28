South African Reserve Bank Hikes Repo Rate to 7% as Fuel Prices Surge

The South African Reserve Bank raised its benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points to 7% on May 29, citing a sharp jump in fuel prices driven by the Middle East crisis. The decision, backed by four MPC members, aims to counter inflation risks from higher oil costs. Consumer inflation rose to 4% in April, with fuel prices swinging from an 8.7% drop in March to an 11.4% increase. Services inflation accelerated to 4.6%, well above the 3% target. The bank lowered growth forecasts and expects headline inflation to return to target only in 2028.

The South African Reserve Bank has increased its benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points to 7 percent, marking the first rate hike in over a year and breaking a period of monetary policy stability.

The decision, announced on 29 May, was driven by a sharp surge in fuel prices linked to escalating tensions in the Middle East, which have pushed oil prices higher and revived inflationary pressures. Governor Lesetja Kganyago stated that four of the five members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted for the increase, while two preferred to hold rates steady.

The committee assessed that inflation risks have intensified significantly, with large and overlapping shocks likely to generate second-round effects that necessitate a proactive policy response. Kganyago emphasized that hopes for a swift resolution to the Middle East crisis have diminished, as the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed and oil prices fluctuate around USD 100 per barrel.

This global uncertainty has led to downward revisions in growth forecasts and upward adjustments in inflation projections, causing most central banks to maintain cautious stances and markets to abandon expectations of rate cuts this year. Domestically, the impact of the crisis is already evident. Consumer inflation accelerated to 4 percent in April from 3.1 percent in March, primarily due to energy costs.

Fuel prices experienced an 11.4 percent jump after a steep 8.7 percent decline in March, representing one of the most significant such swings on record. Services inflation rose to 4.6 percent, well above the central bank's 3 percent target, driven by rising costs in transport, insurance, and financial services. The Reserve Bank now projects headline inflation to average 4.4 percent this year and 3.7 percent in 2027, with a return to the 3 percent target not expected until 2028.

The bank has also raised its assumptions for oil prices and flagged renewed pressure on food prices, as the agricultural sector grapples with higher diesel and fertiliser costs. Growth forecasts for the next two years have been lowered due to heightened uncertainty and squeezed household disposable incomes. The economy, which had been gaining momentum before the shock, now faces headwinds that could weigh on investment and household consumption, both of which have been key drivers of the recovery.

Despite these challenges, Kganyago pointed to several offsetting strengths. Moody's recent upgrade of South Africa's sovereign rating outlook to positive was cited as a vote of confidence in the country's economic management. The terms of trade remain elevated, providing some buffer, and ongoing structural reforms are expected to improve long-term growth prospects.

However, the near-term outlook remains fraught with risks. The rate hike is intended to anchor inflation expectations and prevent a wage-price spiral, but it also increases borrowing costs for businesses and consumers, potentially dampening economic activity. The committee remains vigilant and ready to act further if inflation pressures persist. The decision underscores the delicate balancing act facing the central bank as it navigates external shocks while trying to support a fragile economic recovery.

The full effects of the rate increase will be felt in the coming months, with households and businesses adjusting to higher financing costs in an environment of elevated uncertainty





TechCentral / 🏆 8. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Repo Rate Hike South Africa Inflation Fuel Prices Monetary Policy Committee Oil Crisis

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Africa's Foreign Minister Urges African Integration Amid Global PressuresMinister Ronald Lamola defended South Africa's foreign policy, emphasizing the need to champion multilateralism, African integration and reform of global governance. Highlighting the African Continental Free Trade Area's potential, he called for deeper intra‑African trade and strategic cooperation, especially in critical minerals.

Read more »

Business should unite behind SA’s Agoa caseSouth African business groups should speak with one voice over African growth act

Read more »

New Presidents Elected for South African Golf Association and Women's Golf South AfricaPeet van Schalkwyk and Madeleine de Wet have been elected as the new presidents of SAGA and WGSA respectively, with new vice-presidents also appointed.

Read more »

South African Reserve Bank Increases Interest Rates Amid Rising Consumer PricesThe South African Reserve Bank has increased interest rates by 25 basis points in response to rising consumer prices caused by the conflict in the Middle East. The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to increase the repo rate to 7.0%, with the prime rate rising to 10.50%. The SARB expects headline inflation averaging 4.4% in 2026 and 3.7% in 2027, before returning to the 3% target in 2027.

Read more »