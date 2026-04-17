South African Reserve Bank Governor Warns of Inflationary Pressures Driven by Middle East Conflict and Rising Fertilizer Costs

South Africa's Reserve Bank Governor, Lesetja Kganyago, speaking at the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings, detailed how the Middle East war is driving up oil prices, leading to higher domestic fuel costs. He also highlighted the compounding effect of surging fertilizer prices, which is expected to impact food inflation later this year. The Reserve Bank is closely monitoring the situation.

South Africa's Reserve Bank Governor, Lesetja Kganyago , has highlighted the significant inflationary pressures stemming from the conflict in the Middle East during his participation in a panel discussion at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington D.C. on April 25, 2025.

Governor Kganyago articulated that the ongoing war has directly influenced global oil prices, a development he warned will inevitably translate into higher domestic fuel costs. This oil price shock is further exacerbated by a concurrent surge in fertilizer prices, a consequence expected to ripple through the South African economy later in the year.

Kganyago underscored the energy-intensive nature of fertilizer production and South Africa's considerable reliance on imports for these crucial agricultural inputs. He elaborated on the transmission mechanisms of such economic shocks, explaining that a rise in oil prices leads to increased fuel expenses, impacting the agricultural sector significantly through diesel costs and affecting broader economic distribution networks.

While central banks typically adopt a 'look through' approach to temporary shocks, observing whether other price increases indicate persistent inflation, the current situation presents a more complex challenge. The escalating fertilizer prices, directly linked to food price inflation, present a dual shock.

Fortunately for South Africa, the country is currently outside its main planting season. This timing provides a degree of buffer, as the full impact of these elevated fertilizer costs on food production and prices is anticipated to be felt later in the year during the next planting cycle.

The Reserve Bank, Kganyago assured, remains vigilant, continuously monitoring economic data amidst the prevailing global uncertainties exacerbated by the Middle East conflict. The bank's monetary policy decisions will be guided by a thorough assessment of these evolving economic dynamics.





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Lesetja Kganyago IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings Oil Prices Fertilizer Costs Inflation

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