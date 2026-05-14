South African Rand Strengthens as Investors Wait for Trump-Xi Summit

The South African rand strengthened slightly in early trading on Wednesday as investors awaited updates from the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

The rand strengthened slightly in early trading on Wednesday as investors awaited updates from the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

The rand traded at 16.4517 against the dollar, approximately 0.4% above its previous close. The Trump-Xi summit is scheduled to take place from Thursday to Friday. Trump has indicated that he does not believe he will need China’s assistance to resolve the conflict with Iran, even as Tehran tightens its control over the Strait of Hormuz.

Analysts noted that markets are not anticipating any dramatic breakthroughs, with Trump himself having stated that Iran will not be a major topic of discussion. However, any indication that China might help encourage Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz would significantly boost oil prices, inflation, and global markets. Oil prices dropped on Wednesday, ending a three-day rally as investors prepared for the high-stakes summit in China.

Analysts added that a positive outcome in Beijing this week could provide meaningful relief for South Africa and the rand. On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Top-40 index was up 1% in early trading. South Africa’s benchmark 2035 government bond also showed strength, with the yield decreasing by 4 basis points to 8.74%. On Thursday, 14 May, the rand was trading at R16.41 to the dollar, R22.20 to the pound, and R19.23 to the euro.

Gold is trading lower at $4,706.47 an ounce, while oil prices were at $106 a barrel. The tax authority plans to accelerate the collection of R44 billion in undisputed debt owed by taxpayers who do business with the state.

‘You cannot benefit from the state and not be in good standing in terms of taxes,’ said South African Revenue Service commissioner Johnstone Makhubu during his first presentation to parliament’s finance committee. Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter’s warning about the utility’s unsustainable cost path is coming true. Eskom acknowledged that lower sales volumes increase pressure on prices due to high fixed operating costs.

Consequently, as Eskom sells less electricity, customers can expect higher prices, a trend that has continued for the past 15 years. The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has said that it would not consider changing regulations on BEE ownership requirements for telecoms licences until the law is amended.

The Automobile Association (AA) is launching a campaign to hold vehicle manufacturers criminally liable for deaths or injuries in accidents that could have been prevented by adhering to Global NCAP safety protocols. Transnet has given 11 private firms permission to operate trains on the country’s freight rail network. Grindrod, Minrail, Menar, and Barberry are among the companies that have succeeded in obtaining concessions. [Business Opinion





BusinessTechSA / 🏆 24. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

South African Rand Trump-Xi Summit China Iran Strait Of Hormuz Oil Prices Inflation Global Markets Global NCAP Safety Protocols BEE Ownership Requirements Telecoms Licences Freight Rail Network Train Operations Global NCAP Safety Protocols BEE Ownership Requirements Telecoms Licences Freight Rail Network Train Operations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South African Police Service Confirms Ministerial Vehicle Involved in Fatal Accident, Mother and Baby KilledThe N1 highway near Bela-Bela was the scene of a fatal accident, claimed by the ministerial vehicle of Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, who was driving the state vehicle.

Read more »

South African Union Accuses Pick n Pay of Treating Workers UnfairlyA South African union has accused Pick n Pay of acting in bad faith after the retailer announced its intention to cut working hours, scrap benefits, and alter pay structures, potentially affecting about 22,000 workers. The union also claims that Pick n Pay's decision to refer a dispute to the CCMA rather than negotiating with workers shows their intent to unilaterally change working conditions.

Read more »

South African Parliament Investigates Textbook Suppliers for Basic Education Grades 1 to 3The recent decision of the South African Parliament’s portfolio committee on Basic Education, which includes a request to the public protector to investigate new textbook suppliers for grades 1 to 3, adds to the ongoing pressure facing the Basic Education Minister, Siviwe Gwarube, and director-general, Mathanzima Mweli. This comes in the wake of the new foundation phase national catalogue, which lists the textbooks provincial education departments may order for schools.

Read more »

South African Football Lays Basis for Video Assistant Referee ArrivalSouth African Football could see a significant change with Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the Premier Soccer League, following a long-debated decision.

Read more »