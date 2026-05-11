South African Rand Strengthens Against Dollar, US Job Report Expected for Further Guidance

The South African rand experienced a modest strengthening against the US dollar, with investors showing optimism towards a potential peace deal between the US and Iran. Meanwhile, the US dollar was weaker against a basket of currencies, including the rand. This positive trend is partly attributed to rising net foreign reserves in South Africa, although Nedbank economists had projected a slight increase in liquidity. In terms of economic growth, markets are closely monitoring South Africa's political developments that include president Cyril Ramaphosa under scrutiny, which is currently facing impeachment proceedings for theft of foreign currency in his farmhouse. In addition, the SAWS warned of heavy rain and flooding in the Western Cape region.

The rand strengthened against a weaker dollar in early trading on Friday due to investors' optimistic outlook on a potential peace deal between the US and Iran.

South Africa's net foreign reserves rose slightly to $73.76 billion, with traders anticipating the future path of monetary policy and closely monitoring South Africa's political developments as the Government of National Unity is tested. A top official warned about the growing concern of the US government's over-indebtedness, and a government report acknowledged the failure of the bus rapid transit (BRT) programme despite significant spending. The SAWS issued another level 8 warning for heavy rain and flooding in the Western Cape





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