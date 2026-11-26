South African public schools prepare for significant fee hikes in 2027, forcing families to cut essentials like groceries and savings to keep children enrolled in class.

Families across South Africa face intensifying financial strain as public school fees are projected to increase between 7% and 10% in 2027. This sharp rise adds immediate pressure to households that are already reducing grocery purchases and depleting savings to maintain their children's education. The surge in costs comes after public primary school fees had already increased by 6% and secondary school fees by 5.7% between 2025 and 2026, according to data from the Competition Commission.

Fedsas Predicts Significant 2027 School Fee Hikes

Fedsas anticipates that many fee-charging public schools will implement substantial fee increases next year to cover operational deficits. Riaan van der Bergh, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools (Fedsas), stated that a range of increases between 7% and 10% appears applicable to various schools they have interacted with. While the average increase falls within that range, some outliers at the higher end may raise fees by 12% or even 15%.

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The financial burden on parents is also driving a significant rise in requests for fee exemptions. Van der Bergh noted that an increasing number of parents plan to apply for relief in 2027. Some families are already indicating their intention to apply for fee relief at the admission stage, even before their children have officially started school, signaling a growing trend of pre-emptive financial planning amid rising costs.

Operational Costs Outpace General Inflation

According to the Fedsas Centre for Finance and Risk Management, school fees frequently rise faster than the Consumer Price Index because headline inflation does not accurately reflect the specific costs of running a school. A school's largest expenses, which include staff salaries, municipal rates, electricity, and water, have climbed at a rate faster than general inflation. These escalating costs eat into the remaining funds allocated for textbooks, learning support, and basic maintenance.

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While schools can temporarily bridge this financial gap by delaying maintenance or cutting educational programs, Fedsas warned that doing so year after year creates a growing backlog. This deferred maintenance and reduced programming eventually undermine teaching quality and the overall educational environment. The mismatch between operational expenses and revenue creates a structural deficit that schools must address through fee hikes.

Principal Concerns Over Staff Retention and Infrastructure

Principals in Gauteng report that schools face the same increasing financial pressure as households and businesses due to soaring operational costs. One principal cited fuel prices, municipal tariffs, electricity, water, maintenance, and educational resources as primary drivers. The cost of providing quality education continues to rise, yet schools must remain mindful of the financial circumstances of the families they serve. However, the principal emphasized that it is not possible for schools to function effectively without implementing fee increases.

Another Gauteng-based principal confirmed that their school is increasing fees by 7% to cover rising operational expenses and maintain academic standards. The principal explained that to attract and retain top talent, the school must offer salary packages and increases that are competitive in the current market. Furthermore, expenses related to water security, upgraded facilities, laboratories, computer centers, software licenses, and digital learning platforms are becoming increasingly expensive, requiring additional revenue.

Parents Cut Essentials to Cover Back-to-School Costs

The financial squeeze extends well beyond tuition fees, affecting parents across both public and independent schools. Uniforms, stationery, transport, meal costs, and optional extras often arrive in the same month, forcing difficult household decisions. A mother with two children at a private school in Johannesburg explained that her salary, school fees, and stationery demands are not balanced. Her child in matric also requires IEB examination fees and start-of-year levies, compounding the annual financial hit.

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This family, like many others, is cutting back on groceries, clothing, and family holidays, while frequently dipping into savings to cover back-to-school costs. The mother stated that fee increases have become a yearly reality, forcing families to pay them despite the hardship because the alternative is uprooting a child who has established friends, routines, and only one year left to complete their education. Parents prioritize providing the best possible education despite the severe strain on household budgets.

Barriers to Access at Fee-Paying Public Schools

While public schools operate under governing body budgets and statutory exemption rules, the pressure is creating tangible barriers to access for disadvantaged learners. The South African Schools Act allows parents who cannot afford fees at fee-paying public schools to apply for full or partial exemptions. However, administrative hurdles can still prevent enrollment. Legal charity SECTION27 documented a case where a Grade 8 learner was initially unable to enroll at a fee-paying public school because the school demanded an upfront registration fee of R12,000.

The school reportedly did not offer installment plans and stated that fee-exemption applications would only open later in the year. This administrative rigidity blocked a qualified learner from accessing education until SECTION27 intervened. After the intervention, the learner's caregiver was granted a full fee exemption, and the registration fee was waived. This case highlights the critical need for schools to align administrative practices with statutory exemption rights to ensure equitable access to education despite rising fees.