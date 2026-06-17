South African Provinces Weather Forecast for Thursday

Detailed weather outlook for KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State, and Mahikeng on Thursday, including conditions in Durban and Bloemfontein. Expect fog, isolated showers, and shifting winds with cool temperatures.

Here is the weather forecast for these provinces on Thursday. KwaZulu-Natal will see morning and evening fog patches over the interior, while the rest of the province stays partly cloudy and cool to cold.

Forecasters expect isolated showers and rain over the far eastern parts, as well as along the coast and nearby inland areas, where cloud cover will be more persistent. Along the coast, winds will blow light to moderate from the east to south-east in the far north. Elsewhere, winds will shift from north-westerly to north-easterly by late morning, before turning south-westerly in the south towards the evening. Durban will experience cloudy conditions with isolated showers and rain.

Winds shift from north-westerly to north-easterly by late morning, before turning south-westerly in the evening. The Free State will see morning fog patches in the east, while the rest of the province remains partly cloudy and cool to cold. Bloemfontein can expect partly cloudy conditions, with temperatures starting at a cold 4°C and reaching a high of 19°C. MAHIKENG Temperatures ranging from a chilly 8°C in the morning to a high of 20°C





TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Weather Forecast Kwazulu-Natal Free State Mahikeng Durban Bloemfontein Fog Showers Winds Temperature

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kehlani Announces South African Tour Dates for December 2026 with Special Guest Destin ConradKehlani, the award-winning R&B star, has announced two concert dates in South Africa for December 2026, with Destin Conrad as the special guest. The tour will include performances at SunBet Arena, Time Square in Pretoria on 15 December 2026 and at the Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town on 17 December 2026. This marks Kehlani's official return to South Africa after her previous visit in October 2022 for the Rocking the Daisies festival. Ticket sales begin with presales on Wednesday, 17 June, and general sales open on Friday, 19 June. Fans anticipate high demand for the shows given Kehlani's global popularity and previous warm reception in the country.

Read more »

Legendary South African Pianist and Jazz Icon Abdullah Ibrahim Dies at 91South African jazz icon Abdullah Ibrahim has died at the age of 91 after a short illness. He was a renowned pianist and composer who brought the spirit and sound of South Africa to audiences worldwide.

Read more »

Netflix's First South African 'Supernovela': The Bacchae: An African Choral BalletThe Bacchae: An African Choral Ballet is a unique production that brings the Greek myth of The Bacchae to a South African context through music, dance, and choral traditions. The production features live singers, a ballet company of high quality, and a haunting score by Neo Muyanga. The choreography, faithful to classical ballet, seamlessly integrates a composite language that locates the work in South Africa. The costumes are inspired by contemporary African fashion, creating a spectacle and intimacy that resonates with the rituals of the African continent.

Read more »

Rain and Cold Conditions Expected in Three South African ProvincesThe weather forecast for Wednesday, 17 June 2026, predicts rain and cold conditions in three of South Africa's nine provinces. Morning fog patches are expected over the east and interior, with isolated showers and drizzle along the escarpment. The Lowveld will be warm. Winds along the coast will be fresh to strong in some areas and light to moderate in others.

Read more »