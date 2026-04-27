South African Protests Linked to ANC Power Struggles, Not Just Socio-Economic Issues

New research suggests that the pattern of protest activity in South Africa is more closely tied to internal power dynamics within the ruling ANC party than to socio-economic conditions alone. The study argues that 'state capture' under Jacob Zuma was a deliberate strategy to build a 'power elite' and suppress internal competition, and that the subsequent surge in protests after 2018 reflects the fracturing of that elite.

For much of the past two decades, South Africa has experienced recurring waves of protest, often attributed to the post-apartheid state's failure to deliver essential services to its most vulnerable citizens.

Common explanations point to rising unemployment, deteriorating infrastructure, and inadequate housing as primary drivers of social unrest. However, a new perspective challenges this conventional wisdom, arguing that the overall pattern of protest activity in South Africa is not solely determined by socio-economic conditions. Instead, it suggests a strong correlation with the internal power struggles within the ruling African National Congress (ANC).

This research posits that understanding these internal dynamics is crucial to deciphering the true causes behind the country’s persistent social upheaval. The conventional understanding of 'state capture' in South Africa often focuses on large-scale corruption, where private businesses colluded with politicians to manipulate legislative and administrative processes for personal gain, effectively disabling the criminal justice system. While acknowledging the reality of this looting of public resources, the research argues that state capture was more than just opportunistic theft.

It was a strategically purposeful mechanism employed by former President Jacob Zuma to construct a 'power elite' within the ANC. This concept, borrowed from the sociological work of C. Wright Mills, refers to a small, cohesive group that wields significant influence over societal decisions, often operating beyond the full control of democratic institutions. The implications of this perspective are profound, impacting how the country understands state capture and the future trajectory of South African democracy.

Analysis of data from the South African Police Service, the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, and the Institute for Security Studies reveals a striking pattern. Protest events surged around 2006, peaking and then stabilizing between 2013 and 2017 before experiencing another dramatic increase after 2018, culminating in the worst civil unrest since the end of apartheid in 2021. Critically, socio-economic conditions – unemployment, inequality, and service delivery – did not mirror this pattern.

They did not improve during the 2013-2017 lull and, in many cases, worsened. Municipal audit outcomes deteriorated, and inequality remained largely unchanged, with Cape Town being a notable exception. This disconnect suggests that the stabilization of protest activity during this period was not due to improvements in the lives of ordinary South Africans.

Instead, the research concludes that protests are fundamentally instruments of elite competition, involving the strategic deployment of agitators by local politicians and their networks vying for control of resources, positions, and patronage within the ANC. The Zuma network repurposed state-owned enterprises to generate substantial financial gains, which were then used to fund factional political activities, including rallies, provincial networks, media infrastructure, and the distribution of cash and contracts to secure loyalty or silence.

The period between 2013 and 2017 saw the suppression of internal competition through corruption, patronage, and even violence, with a notable rise in political assassinations. The subsequent surge in protests after 2018, following Ramaphosa’s narrow victory over Dlamini-Zuma, indicates the fracturing of Zuma’s internal compact and a renewed struggle for power





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South Africa Protests ANC State Capture Jacob Zuma Political Sociology Elite Competition Social Unrest Corruption

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