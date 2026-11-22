South African homes under R1 million record 3.3% growth in October, the strongest rise since 2021, as affordable housing demand surges across the residential sector.

South Africa's residential property sector is experiencing a distinct shift in momentum, with homes valued below one million rand recording their strongest price growth in over three years. The Pam Golding Residential Property Index reveals that the sub-one-million-rand segment achieved a price increase of 3.3 percent in October. This specific metric marks the highest performance for this affordable housing tier since 2021. The data indicates that demand for entry-level homes is providing substantial support to property values in this bracket.

Affordable Housing Market Momentum Returns

The surge in the below-one-million-rand category suggests that activity is becoming more widely distributed across various price points rather than remaining concentrated in luxury segments. While the premium property market continues to show positive trends, the strength in the affordable sector highlights a broadening of market activity. The 3.3 percent growth in October demonstrates that buyers are actively seeking opportunities in the lower price ranges. This trend signals a renewed confidence in the viability and appreciation of more accessible real estate investments.

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Comparative Performance Across Price Segments

When examining the broader market, the R2 million to R3 million category led all price groups with significant growth of 6.3 percent during the same period. Properties priced above three million rand recorded a growth rate of 5.4 percent, which represents a moderation from previous levels that exceeded 8 percent. These varying rates indicate that different buyer demographics are engaging with the market simultaneously. The luxury segment is cooling slightly from its peak, while the mid-range and affordable tiers are gaining traction. This diversification suggests a healthier, more balanced market structure than in previous years.

Lending Rates and Approval Statistics

Competition among financial institutions is creating favorable conditions for qualifying buyers seeking to enter the housing market. Data from ooba Home Loans shows that the average interest rate secured for home loans in October was prime minus 0.77 percent. This competitive pricing helps mitigate the burden of high borrowing costs for prospective homeowners. Furthermore, the effective home loan approval rate averaged 83.9 percent throughout the year. These high approval rates suggest that banks remain willing to lend, provided applicants meet specific financial criteria. The combination of competitive rates and steady approvals is essential for sustaining demand in the affordable housing sector.

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National Trends and Provincial Disparities

Overall national house price growth has been edging higher, with revised figures from the Pam Golding Residential Property Index showing average national growth of approximately 4.3 percent year to date through October. However, real house price growth remains modest, as nominal increases only marginally outpace consumer inflation. The market is not performing uniformly across the country, with the Western Cape recording considerably stronger growth compared to Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. These regional disparities reflect local economic conditions and supply dynamics. Buyers in different provinces are experiencing vastly different market environments, which influences their purchasing decisions and investment strategies.

Future Outlook and Economic Factors

The Reserve Bank's decision in November to keep the repo rate unchanged at 7.25 percent provides a degree of stability for prospective homeowners. While borrowing costs remain relatively high, the lack of further rate hikes offers some predictability for those planning long-term mortgages. Looking ahead, the continued performance of the affordable housing market will depend on household affordability, ongoing lending conditions, and the availability of appropriately priced properties. Stakeholders must monitor these factors closely to understand the trajectory of the residential property sector in the coming months.