South African press mourns the loss of veteran journalist Baldwin Ndaba

Baldwin Ndaba, a three‑decade veteran political reporter, died on 22 May 2026. Leaders praised his fearless investigative work, commitment to democratic accountability and mentorship of young journalists, calling his legacy indelible and essential to South Africa’s media landscape.

Veteran South African journalist Baldwin Ndaba died on 22 May 2026, prompting an outpouring of grief from political leaders, media colleagues and the broader public.

Ndaba, whose career spanned more than three decades, was celebrated for his fearless investigative reporting and his unwavering commitment to the principles of truth, accountability and democratic participation. In a heartfelt statement, Khusela Sangoni Diko, chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies, described Ndaba as a courageous and morally upright journalist who understood the essential role of the press in safeguarding constitutional democracy.

Diko highlighted how Ndaba's incisive reporting gave a platform to ordinary South Africans while holding those in power to account, noting that his work was characterised by integrity, professionalism and intellectual depth. She prayed for peace for his soul and comfort for his family during this difficult time. The tributes continued with Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, who called Ndaba one of the nation’s most influential political reporters and a gifted wordsmith.

Lesufi reflected on Ndaba’s three‑decade‑long dedication to exposing crime and corruption, emphasizing that such journalism is a cornerstone of a healthy democracy. Other members of the media fraternity echoed these sentiments, describing Ndaba’s legacy as incorruptible, indelible and as enduring as a finely cut diamond. They recalled his habit of digging deep into stories that mattered to the everyday citizen, never shying away from exposing abuse of authority, and his ability to convey complex issues in clear, compelling language.

Ndaba’s impact extended beyond his reporting. He was a mentor to younger journalists, encouraging them to pursue investigative work with rigor and ethical standards. His involvement in training programmes and workshops helped raise the overall quality of South African journalism, reinforcing the press’s role as a watchdog and a conduit for public discourse.

The recent launch of "The Black Consciousness Reader" by a team of authors in Newtown was attended by Ndaba, underscoring his support for cultural and intellectual projects that amplify historically marginalised voices. As the nation mourns his loss, the consensus among leaders and peers is that Baldwin Ndaba’s contributions will continue to inspire future generations of reporters, ensuring that the media remains a vibrant pillar of democracy and a steadfast defender of truth





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