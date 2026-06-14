South African President Ramaphosa Seeks Court Order to Halt Impeachment Inquiry

President Cyril Ramaphosa has filed urgent court papers to stop Parliament's Section 89 Impeachment Committee from proceeding with its inquiry, which is based on a report finding prima facie evidence of a constitutional breach related to the 2020 Phala Phala farm robbery. The committee is reviewing the interdict application, and the High Court's ruling will determine the future of the impeachment process.

The Section 89 Impeachment Committee of South Africa 's Parliament is currently examining urgent court papers submitted by President Cyril Ramaphosa in an attempt to suspend the ongoing impeachment proceedings against him.

Committee Chairperson Makashule Gana confirmed the receipt of the interdict application from the president's legal representatives, and stated that the committee's own legal team is now in the process of evaluating the contents and implications of the filing. The president has approached the Western Cape High Court, seeking an order that would halt the committee's work pending the conclusion of a separate judicial review of the Section 89 panel's report.

That report had previously determined that there exists a prima facie case suggesting President Ramaphosa may have breached the Constitution in relation to the 2020 theft of foreign currency from his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo province. Chairperson Gana indicated that the issue will be formally tabled and discussed at the committee's next scheduled meeting, set for June 24.

The respondents named in the president's court application include National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza, Gana himself, and the opposition parties Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African Transformation Movement (ATM). These parties were instrumental in reviving the impeachment initiative after the ruling African National Congress (ANC) had previously used its parliamentary majority to block similar efforts.

Gana has consistently argued that the committee must continue its work, citing a definitive ruling from the Constitutional Court which declared Parliament's earlier refusal to establish an impeachment inquiry as invalid and unconstitutional. The outcome of the High Court's decision on Ramaphosa's interdict application will be pivotal, determining whether the impeachment inquiry can proceed as planned or will be placed on hold indefinitely.

This legal maneuver by the president represents a significant development in a protracted political and constitutional crisis that has deeply divided South Africa's political landscape. The entire process has raised profound questions about executive accountability, the scope of parliamentary oversight, and the interpretation of constitutional provisions regarding the removal of a head of state. The committee's work, and the court's ruling, will have far-reaching consequences for the country's governance and the rule of law.

Observers note that the situation tests the resilience of South Africa's democratic institutions amid intense political pressure. The substantive news content revolves around the legal and parliamentary proceedings, the specific constitutional allegations tied to the Phala Phala incident, and the broader implications for South African politics and constitutional democracy





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Impeachment Cyril Ramaphosa Phala Phala Section 89 South Africa Parliament Constitutional Court Western Cape High Court Interdict Prima Facie Constitution Makashule Gana EFF ATM ANC

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