South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has stated that law enforcement agencies should be allowed to do their work regarding the arrest of Crime Intelligence boss, General Dumisani Khumalo. The National Prosecuting Authority has confirmed that its unit, the Investigative Directorate (IDAC), had issued arrest warrants against Khumalo and Intelligence Analysis Head Major-General Nosipho Madondo.

South Africa n President Cyril Ramaphosa has stated that law enforcement agencies should be allowed to do their work regarding the arrest of Crime Intelligence boss, General Dumisani Khumalo.

The National Prosecuting Authority has confirmed that its unit, the Investigative Directorate (IDAC), had issued arrest warrants against Khumalo and Intelligence Analysis Head Major-General Nosipho Madondo. However, the warrants were subsequently suspended. Ramaphosa made these comments while speaking to the media in KwaThema, Ekurhuleni, where he led the African National Congress's voter registration drive. He emphasized the importance of allowing law enforcement agencies to carry out their duties without interference.

The matter is currently being debated, with Ramaphosa stating that institutions of justice must do their work and that any actions taken should be in accordance with the laws and protocols of the country. The use of non-essential cookies on the website, which are used to collect user data, has also been addressed. It is mandatory for users to consent to the use of these cookies prior to their deployment.

The president's comments come as the country continues to navigate the complex issues surrounding the arrest of Khumalo and Madondo. The situation has sparked intense debate, with many calling for greater transparency and accountability in the country's law enforcement agencies. In the end, it is clear that the president is committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that justice is served.

The use of cookies on the website is also a critical issue, with many users expressing concerns about the collection of their personal data. The president's comments have been met with a mixed reaction, with some welcoming his commitment to upholding the rule of law, while others have expressed concerns about the potential impact on the country's law enforcement agencies. The situation remains fluid, with many developments expected in the coming days and weeks.

As the country continues to navigate this complex issue, it is clear that the president's commitment to upholding the rule of law will be a key factor in determining the outcome. The use of cookies on the website is also a critical issue, with many users expressing concerns about the collection of their personal data.

The president's comments have been met with a mixed reaction, with some welcoming his commitment to upholding the rule of law, while others have expressed concerns about the potential impact on the country's law enforcement agencies. The situation remains fluid, with many developments expected in the coming days and weeks. The president's commitment to upholding the rule of law will be a key factor in determining the outcome of this complex issue.

The use of cookies on the website is also a critical issue, with many users expressing concerns about the collection of their personal data. The president's comments have been met with a mixed reaction, with some welcoming his commitment to upholding the rule of law, while others have expressed concerns about the potential impact on the country's law enforcement agencies. The situation remains fluid, with many developments expected in the coming days and weeks.

As the country continues to navigate this complex issue, it is clear that the president's commitment to upholding the rule of law will be a key factor in determining the outcome. The use of cookies on the website is also a critical issue, with many users expressing concerns about the collection of their personal data.

The president's comments have been met with a mixed reaction, with some welcoming his commitment to upholding the rule of law, while others have expressed concerns about the potential impact on the country's law enforcement agencies. The situation remains fluid, with many developments expected in the coming days and weeks





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