South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is Handled Cash Theft Allegations, Has Options to React Legally

In light of the Constitutional Court ruling that the South African parliament failed to follow due process when it voted against the independent panel’s recommendation to peruse an impeachment inquiry against President Cyril Ramaphosa, he has legal options. . . . Should the SA Reserve Bank’s investigation into the Phala Phala matter clear the president of exchange control violations, it might further give him confidence to weather an impeachment inquiry. . . . The president has options to react legally, but it is unlikely that he will face impeachment, even though it requires more than two-thirds of MPs to vote him out.

The South African parliament failed to follow due process when it voted down an independent panel’s recommendation to pursue an impeachment inquiry against President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is accused of a cash theft at a game farm.

However, his resignation is not currently under consideration. . . .

The president has legal options, such as launching a high court review application of the independent panel report or allowing parliament’s impeachment inquiry to proceed. . . .

Although an impeachment inquiry requires a two-thirds majority in parliament, it is unlikely that President Ramaphosa will be impeached. . . .

Despite the potential for impeachment proceedings, the SA Reserve Bank’s investigation into the Phala Phala matter cleared the president of exchange control violations, which might give him confidence to weather an impeachment inquiry. . . .

Should the ANC lose its parliamentary majority after the 2024 general election, a vote of no confidence in the president would require a simple majority in the National Assembly to succeed





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South African President Cash Theft Allegations Handling Legal Options Independent Review Local Government Elections Parliament Actions Exchange Control Violations Reserve Bank Investigation

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