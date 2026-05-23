South African Premiership Recap: Orlando Pirates crowned champions, Orbit College relegated, and more

A comprehensive overview of the 2025/26 South African Premiership season, including the crowning of Orlando Pirates as champions, the relegation of Orbit College, and other notable results and achievements.

Orlando Pirates have been crowned Betway Premiership champions, while Orbit College will make a swift return to the Motsepe Foundation Championship after being automatically relegated on the final day of the season.

Kaizer Chiefs brought the curtain down on their season in disappointing fashion after losing 1-0 to Chippa United at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. Sipho Chaine holds the all-time PSL record for the most clean sheets in a single season after reaching an incredible 21 shutouts during the 2025/26 Betway Premiership campaign.

Sammy Seabi's 33rd-minute goal saw Brandon Truter make a winning start to his tenure as the Chilli Boys' head coach as their top-flight status was secured for another campaign after finishing four points clear of the danger zone in 13th place. AmaZulu clinched fourth spot courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Durban City in a local derby at Chatsworth Stadium.

Nkosikhona Radebe scored the only goal of the game in the 81st minute as Usuthu halted a three-match winless run to pull three points clear of Sekhukhune United, with the Citizens hanging onto eighth position to ensure MTN 8 football. Sekhukhune United limped to fifth place after battling back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw with Siwelele at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Golden Arrows made it seven games unbeaten at the end of the season after they were held to a 0-0 draw by TS Galaxy at the King Zwelithini Stadium. Abafana Bes'thende finished sixth, three points behind Sekhukhune, and Bernard Parker ended his brief tenure on a two-game undefeated streak with the 12th-placed Rockets. Stellenbosch missed out on MTN 8 qualification after they played out to a goalless stalemate with Marumo Gallants at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium.

Magesi managed to pull off the great escape after they edged Richards Bay 1-0 at the Seshego Stadium. Mcedi Vandala's 47th-minute penalty proved enough to beat the drop on the final day as they finished above the Mswenko Boyz on goal difference, with the Natal Rich Boyz coming in 11th place





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South African Premiership Orlando Pirates Orbit College Betway Premiership Mamelodi Sundowns Kaizer Chiefs Chippa United Sipho Chaine Sammy Seabi Brandon Truter Amazulu Nkosikhona Radebe Sekhukhune United Golden Arrows Abafana Bes'thende Bernard Parker Stellenbosch Magesi Mcedi Vandala Richards Bay Marumo Gallants TS Galaxy Seshego Stadium New Peter Mokaba Stadium

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