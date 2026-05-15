South African Police Warn Against Reckless Firearm Handling After Viral Video Sparks Outrage

A controversial video showing two women handling firearms irresponsibly in a home prompts a warning from the South African Police Service, raising concerns about gun safety and legal compliance.

A viral video showing two women handling and cocking handguns inside a home has sparked widespread concern online and prompted a stern warning from the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The footage, which circulated rapidly on social media platforms such as X and Facebook on Friday, depicts the duo engaging in what appears to be careless handling of firearms within a domestic setting. Netizens quickly reacted, questioning whether the individuals were properly trained or legally authorised to possess and use the weapons. Some social media users demanded immediate arrests, while others voiced skepticism about the authenticity of the video or the intentions behind its posting.

The SAPS issued a statement condemning the reckless display of firearms, emphasising that such actions are not only dangerous but also a violation of the Firearms Control Act (FCA). The legislation requires proper legal authorisation and permits for firearm possession and use, with the government’s official guidelines clarifying that firearms are not toys and should never be handled for entertainment, including social media content.

The police service urged the public to assist in identifying the women, promising to open legal cases against them should they be found. The incident has reignited discussions about responsible firearm ownership, gun safety education, and the dangers of seeking viral attention through reckless behaviour. So far, the SAPS has not confirmed the identities of the individuals involved but has called on anyone with information to contact Crime Stop





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Firearms Control Act Social Media Recklessness Gun Safety South African Police Viral Video

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