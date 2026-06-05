South African Police Service Dismisses Former Head of Organised Crime

The South African Police Service has dismissed Major General Richard Shibiri, the former head of Organised Crime, following an internal disciplinary process. Shibiri was found guilty of misconduct relating to his association with a known criminal and his alleged involvement in the attempted obstruction of justice.

The South African Police Service has confirmed the dismissal of Major General Richard Shibiri , the former component head of Organised Crime , following an internal disciplinary process.

Shibiri was found guilty of misconduct relating to conduct that brought the organisation into disrepute, including associating himself with a known criminal. He was named in the Madlanga commission for his close ties to tenderpreneur and murder accused Vusimusi Matlala. Another allegation against Shibiri is that after detective Michael Tau was arrested for the assassination of engineer Armand Swart, he summoned the investigating officers to his office.

It is alleged that during the meeting Shibiri asked them not to oppose Tau's bail application and told them about three envelopes being prepared for the investigators, the prosecutor and the magistrate. Shibiri denied any wrongdoing when he appeared before the commission, stating that he had been brought under suspicion as a result of 'misinformation and incorrect public impressions'.

The South African Police Service has taken a firm stance on misconduct within its ranks, and this dismissal serves as a clear message that such behaviour will not be tolerated





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South African Police Service Major General Richard Shibiri Organised Crime Madlanga Commission Vusimusi Matlala

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