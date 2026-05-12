South African Police Service Confirms Ministerial Vehicle Involved in Fatal Accident, Mother and Baby Killed

The N1 highway near Bela-Bela was the scene of a fatal accident, claimed by the ministerial vehicle of Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, who was driving the state vehicle.

Police say a mother and her two children were crossing the N1 following an earlier fatal crash when they were hit by the ministerial vehicle .

According to Saps spokesperson Athlenda Mathe, a preliminary investigation suggested the woman was attempting to cross the road with her two children when the vehicle struck them. The trio was trying to attend to an earlier accident in which the woman’s husband was involved on the other side of the road. The mother and her baby succumbed to their injuries.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s official vehicle was involved in an accident that claimed the lives of a mother and a baby in Limpopo on Saturday. It happened on the N1 highway near Bela-Bela while the state vehicle was being driven by a member of the Protection Security Services





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Nature N1 Highway Limpopo Bela-Bela Ministerial Vehicle Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi Protection Security Services

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