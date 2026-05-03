South African Police Recover Remains From Crocodile After Flood Tragedy

Police in South Africa recovered human remains from a large crocodile believed to have been involved in the disappearance of a businessman swept away by floodwaters. A daring rescue operation saw an officer lowered from a helicopter to secure the reptile.

A remarkable and harrowing search and recovery operation concluded in South Africa after police successfully retrieved human remains from the stomach of a large crocodile.

The recovery is linked to the disappearance of a businessman who was swept away by floodwaters last week while attempting to cross a low-lying bridge over the Komati River in the north-eastern region of Mpumalanga province. Initial investigations revealed the man’s vehicle became stranded in the rapidly flowing river, and upon police arrival, the car was found abandoned, prompting fears he had been carried away by the current.

A comprehensive search effort, utilizing both drone technology and helicopter surveillance, was immediately launched to locate the missing individual. The search team, led by Captain Johan 'Pottie' Potgieter, commander of a police diving unit, identified a small island within the Komati River where several crocodiles were observed basking in the sun. One crocodile in particular drew their attention due to its unusually large size and apparent lethargy.

Potgieter described the reptile as exhibiting an abnormally full abdomen and a lack of reaction to the noise generated by the drones and helicopter overhead. Suspecting the crocodile may have been involved in the man’s disappearance, a daring and dangerous operation was devised. Captain Potgieter volunteered to be lowered from a helicopter on a rope directly into the crocodile-infested waters to secure the animal.

This was an incredibly risky maneuver, even after the authorities had determined the crocodile was not actively aggressive. The operation proceeded with extreme caution, and Potgieter successfully secured the massive reptile with a rope. Both the officer and the crocodile were then carefully hoisted from the river and transported to safety. The crocodile, estimated to be 4.5 meters (15 feet) long and weighing approximately 500 kilograms (1,100 pounds), was subsequently relocated to Kruger National Park.

Following the crocodile’s relocation, a thorough examination of its stomach contents was conducted. This examination tragically confirmed the worst fears of the search team – human remains were discovered within the crocodile’s digestive system.

In addition to the remains, investigators found a startling discovery: six different types of shoes. Captain Potgieter acknowledged that the presence of multiple shoes could suggest the crocodile had preyed on other individuals in the past, but cautioned that crocodiles are opportunistic feeders and will consume almost anything. He emphasized that the shoes do not definitively prove the crocodile was responsible for multiple deaths.

The recovery of the remains brings a somber closure to the search for the missing businessman and highlights the inherent dangers posed by wildlife in flood-affected areas. The Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Mavela Masondo, confirmed the ongoing investigation and expressed gratitude for the bravery and dedication of the search and rescue team, particularly Captain Potgieter, who risked his life to recover the remains.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the power of nature and the importance of heeding warnings during periods of heavy rainfall and flooding





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South Africa Crocodile Flood Missing Person Rescue Operation Kruger National Park

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