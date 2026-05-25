South African Police Mourn Death of Sgt Mandla Khuzwayo

The South African Police Service is mourning the death of Sgt Mandla Khuzwayo, a member of crime intelligence who was killed in an ambush attack in Durban. The police condemned the attack and vowed to find and prosecute those responsible.

The South African Police Service is mourning the death of Sgt Mandla Khuzwayo , who succumbed to gunshot wounds after being critically injured in an ambush attack in Durban nearly a month ago.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said Khuzwayo and Capt Louis Nel were travelling in an unmarked vehicle on April 30 when unknown gunmen opened fire on them. Nel died on the scene while Khuzwayo was rushed to the hospital, where he remained under medical care while fighting for his life until his death. Acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane expressed deep sadness over the loss and condemned the ongoing attacks against police officers across the country.

The loss of Sgt Khuzwayo is yet another painful reminder of the danger our members face daily in the execution of their duties, Dimpane said, adding that measures are being taken to enhance and improve police safety. He described the killing as a direct attack on the authority of the state and South Africa's ability to fight crimes. A dedicated team remains hard at work following all possible leads to find and prosecute those behind this senseless attack.

Nel was laid to rest on May 8 in Durban, where a service was attended by several dignitaries including KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli and KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, alongside colleagues, family members, and friends





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South African Police Service Sgt Mandla Khuzwayo Police Officer Killed Ambush Attack Durban

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