South African Police Crack Down on Drug Trafficking at OR Tambo International Airport

South African authorities have made multiple arrests at OR Tambo International Airport, seizing large quantities of drugs and disrupting international trafficking networks. The recent operations highlight the ongoing battle against drug smuggling through one of Africa’s busiest airports.

South African authorities are intensifying their crackdown on drug trafficking at OR Tambo International Airport, with multiple arrests made over the past week. The latest operation, conducted on Monday, 27 April 2026, resulted in the apprehension of two suspected drug traffickers, bringing the total number of arrests at the airport to four in just three days.

Police, supported by the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), acted on intelligence and intercepted a 66-year-old Somali national carrying a Netherlands passport. A search of his luggage revealed 55 kilograms of khat, valued at over R100,000.

Additionally, abandoned luggage containing 45 kilograms of khat, worth more than R90,000, was discovered at the airport on the same day. These seizures highlight the ongoing efforts to combat drug smuggling through one of Africa’s busiest airports. In a separate incident on 25 April 2026, a multidisciplinary police team arrested a 33-year-old South African woman who was allegedly traveling to Hong Kong.

The operation, based on intelligence, led to the discovery of drugs worth over R500,000, suspected to be cocaine and crystal methamphetamine, hidden in her luggage. This arrest followed the detention of a Dutch man on Sunday, who was found with drugs in his possession, and a Brazilian woman arrested the day before for carrying drugs valued at R8.7 million. All suspects are expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court this week on drug trafficking charges.

The series of arrests underscores the collaborative efforts between law enforcement agencies and airport authorities to curb the illegal drug trade. The recent surge in drug-related arrests at OR Tambo International Airport has raised concerns about the airport’s role as a major transit hub for illicit substances. Authorities have emphasized the importance of intelligence-led operations in disrupting drug trafficking networks.

The seizures of large quantities of khat, cocaine, and crystal methamphetamine indicate the diverse range of drugs being smuggled through the airport. The arrests also highlight the international nature of the drug trade, with suspects from various countries involved. As investigations continue, police are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to help combat this growing problem





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Drug Trafficking OR Tambo International Airport South African Police Khat Cocaine

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