South African Police Condemn Xenophobia, Vow Crackdown on Lawlessness

Senior police officials have issued a strong warning against xenophobic attacks and illegal protests, emphasising that no grievance justifies criminal conduct. They highlighted ongoing operations against illegal immigration and affirmed the right to peaceful protest, while pledging to maintain order and protect the rule of law.

In a firm statement that underscores the government's zero-tolerance stance towards mob violence and disorder, Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili , the Deputy National Police Commissioner, declared that no grievance or frustration can ever justify xenophobic attacks.

Speaking on Wednesday, he unequivocally stated that law enforcement will not tolerate any attempt to destabilise communities, threaten national stability, disrupt economic activity, or challenge the authority of the democratic state. His comments come amid periodic flare-ups of anti-immigrant sentiment and violence in South Africa, often linked to frustrations over high unemployment, crime, and strained public services. Mosikili's address aimed to draw a clear line between legitimate public concerns and the criminal exploitation of those grievances.

He explicitly said, There is no grievance, concern, frustration or cause that can justify murder, assault, intimidation, arson, looting, xenophobic attacks or any other form of criminal conduct. This categorical rejection of violence as a tool for expression is a central pillar of the state's response to social tensions. To back up this tough rhetoric, Mosikili confirmed that law enforcement officers have been strategically deployed in identified hotspots and strategic areas across the country.

This visible policing presence is intended to deter potential outbreaks of violence and to respond rapidly should any incidents occur. The operational focus is on preventing mob justice, protecting foreign nationals and their property, and safeguarding critical infrastructure. He reiterated the nation's official position, stating that South Africa welcomes all persons who are lawfully within its borders and who respect the country's legal framework.

However, he was equally clear that those who violate immigration laws or engage in criminal activity will face the consequences prescribed by law. This dual message of hospitality and strict enforcement is designed to reassure both citizens and foreign residents while deterring illegal behaviour. Addressing the root causes of public discontent, Mosikili acknowledged that South Africans have every right to raise concerns regarding crime, illegal immigration and service delivery challenges.

He noted that the government recognises these concerns and continues to address them through lawful and coordinated interventions. This is a crucial acknowledgement, as periodic xenophobic outbursts are often preceded by protests over a lack of housing, water, electricity, or jobs. By validating these concerns, officials attempt to separate the legitimate expression of frustration from the destructive and criminal acts that sometimes follow.

In a related briefing, Acting Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane reinforced the constitutional right to protest but framed it within strict legal boundaries. She stated that people have a right to march and raise their concerns but should do so peacefully, lawfully and with respect for the rights of others. She concluded by assuring the public that Law enforcement agencies are ready and plans are in place to make sure there is no lawlessness in the country.

This signals a preparedness to manage large gatherings and a willingness to disperse any demonstrations that turn violent or involve looting and destruction. The combined messaging from the top of the South African Police Service represents a comprehensive strategy: validate public frustrations, categorically condemn violence, deploy significant police resources to hotspots, and threaten robust legal action against anyone engaging in criminal conduct, all while upholding the constitutional right to peaceful assembly





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South Africa Xenophobia Police Tebello Mosikili Puleng Dimpane Crime Illegal Immigration Protest Public Safety Rule Of Law

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